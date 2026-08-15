EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SHAMILTON! THE IMPROVISED HIP-HOP MUSICAL, Assembly George Square Studios

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Taking on the formidable fast-talking cadence of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s seminal score is a daunting task; doing it entirely off-the-cuff on a Fringe stage is an absolute triumph. Presented by legendary comedy collective Baby Wants Candy, Shamilton! The Improvised Hip-Hop Musical transforms a single audience suggestion into a full-length, fully realized musical narrative, in today's instance, an epic retelling of Homer's The Odyssey.

What makes the ensemble so riveting is their sheer versatility. These performers move effortlessly through rapid-fire rap, melodic belt lines, and intricate movement, operating with a shared intuition that feels almost telepathic. Each member tracks subtle physical cues, stepping into scenes with meticulous beat-awareness to raise the stakes or drop a crucial narrative bridge. There are almost no dead airs or hesitation moments; when a performer enters, always immediately it grounds the story in genuine theatrical truth.

Beyond the razor-sharp physical beats and spontaneous rhyming, the cast’s greatest asset is their impressive breadth of general knowledge. Pulling obscure classical mythology, modern pop culture, and sharp observational banter out of thin air, they construct clever lyrical rhymes on the fly mostly without breaking character or stride.

Supported by a live musical band that pivots seamlessly between boom-bap, trap, and classic Broadway structures, the ensemble crafts a unique, lightning-in-a-bottle experience that captures the raw electricity of live theatre at its finest. Shamilton! remains one of the absolute gold standards of Fringe improvisation - exhilarating, exceptionally smart, and persistently hilarious.

Shamilton! The Improvised Hip-Hop Musical plays at Assembly George Square Studios (Studio One) until August 30.

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