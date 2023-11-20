Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

Dublin Youth Dance Company to Present Winter Gala Featuring Talented Ensembles

Date: 25 November 2023 | Venue: Smock Alley Theatre.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the First UK and Ireland Tour of HAMILTON Photo 1 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the First UK and Ireland Tour of HAMILTON
Thisispopbaby to Present Return of WAKE For A 3 Week Run For St Patrick's Festival 2024 Photo 2 Thisispopbaby to Present Return of WAKE For A 3 Week Run For St Patrick's Festival 2024
Abbey Theatre Will Mark 120 Years of the National Theatre of Ireland With New Body of Work Photo 3 Abbey Theatre Will Mark 120 Years of the National Theatre of Ireland With New Body of Work
Cork Opera House Hosts Annual Christmas Concert This Holiday Season Photo 4 Cork Opera House Hosts Annual Christmas Concert This Holiday Season

The Irish Youth Dance Festival Winter Gala will showcase some of the best in Irish Youth Dance this winter. Ireland's flagship contemporary youth dance company, comprising three dance ensembles, Dublin Youth Dance Company (DYDC) provides a national platform for youth dance with a growing international focus.

This year the Winter Gala will include performances by Junior/Transition and Senior DYDC ensembles with choreography by Artistic Director Mariam Ribón, associate teacher Tara Bredemeier and guest teacher/Choreographer Anderson de Souza.

The Gala will also include a special commission to Brazilian dance artist & choreographer Mariela Mira, guest emerging artist LA Feeney, the work of professional DYDC Alumni Rocio Dominguez and Nóra Fay, solos/duets by senior members of DYDC as part of the 'Emerging Voices' Programme. 'Emerging Voices' enables Senior DYDC dancers to develop their own choreographies mentored by professional dance artists from DYDC's alumni Rocio Dominguez & Nóra Fay.

Directed by Mariam Ribón with lighting design and production management by Gearoid OhAllmhurain.

The IYDF Winter Gala & Dublin Youth Dance Company are proudly funded by the Arts Council of Ireland.

Performances:

4pm and 8pm

25 November

Smock Alley Theatre, Boys' School

85mins inc interval

Tickets: €16

Booking: Click Here

About The Company

Dublin Youth Dance Company (DYDC) is Ireland's flagship contemporary youth dance company (comprising three dance ensembles) which curates and hosts the annual Irish Youth Dance Festival (IYDF & Winter Gala), providing a national platform for youth dance with a growing international focus. Its vision is to cultivate distinct artistic voices through the creation and performance of transformative repertoire uniquely embodied by young artists.

DYDC offers young dancers' multiple platforms and opportunities to train, perform, choreograph and participate in an inclusive and diverse environment. DYDC & IYDF provides pathways of high-quality pre vocational training and ensemble performance for young dancers/aspiring dance artists, led by professional choreographers and dance artists/teachers extending the range and deepening the experience of their dancer selves.




