David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE Embarks On New Tour and Returns To The Kingdom

After a series of sold-out performances that left audiences captivated and moved, the critically acclaimed play "A Bolt From D'Blue," written and performed by the extraordinary David Gilna, is set to embark on an exhilarating new tour. With its unique blend of electrifying storytelling, humour, and profound emotion, this one-man show has left an indelible mark on audiences across America and Ireland. The upcoming tour will see David Gilna taking the stage once again to share his transformative story while supporting the vital cause of mental health awareness and is delighted to make his return back on stage at St. John's Theatre in Listowel, Co Kerry after the successes of "My Bedsit Window" & "The Unsung Hero".

"A Bolt From D'Blue" is more than a play; it's an experience that takes audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, humour, and introspection. Based on David Gilna's own life-altering near-death experience, the play delves into the heart of human resilience and the power of hope. Through a masterful blend of humour and poignant moments, Gilna navigates his personal journey of surviving a lightning strike, inviting audiences to reflect on their own lives, challenges, and the importance of cherishing each moment.

Following the resounding success of previous performances that garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, "A Bolt From D'Blue" is ready to embark on its new tour, taking the story to even more cities and touching more lives. David Gilna, passionate about mental health awareness, has chosen to donate all ticket proceeds from the Sean O'Casey Theatre performance to the charity Aware. This powerful gesture underscores Gilna's commitment to using his creative talents to raise awareness about mental health, a cause that resonates with audiences around the world. By attending the play, audiences not only experience an unforgettable performance but also contribute to a cause that touches countless lives.

Join in at The St. John's Theatre Listowel, Co Kerry on Friday 29th September.

Get Your Tickets: Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of "A Bolt From D'Blue" as it continues to tour with a renewed sense of purpose. Tickets for the upcoming performances can be purchased through the respective venues' box offices or online platforms.