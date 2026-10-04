DUBLIN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2026: Review: A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN, Gaiety Theatre
Garry Hynes directs Eugene O’Neill’s masterwork for Druid at the Dublin Theatre Festival.
Eugene O’Neill’s final play, A Moon for the Misbegotten, serves as a direct sequel to his masterwork Long Day’s Journey into Night, picking up years later with the tragic older brother Jim Tyrone Jr. Yet no prior knowledge of its predecessor is required to fully grasp this standalone study of grief, gamesmanship, and redemption. Dominating the backdrop of Druid’s revival for the Dublin Theatre Festival is a physical map of Ireland. It is a bold, immediate statement, referencing O’Neill’s own stage direction describing heroine Josie Hogan as having "the map of Ireland stamped on her face," reclaiming an American classic through the heritage that shaped it.
At the center of director Garry Hynes’s staging is a suite of extraordinary performances. Eileen Walsh is magnificent as Josie Hogan. She manages to make Josie’s calculating mind fully visible while preserving her tenderness, vulnerability, and formidable exterior. Walsh never reduces Josie to a simple schemer or an idol of self-sacrifice; every competing impulse passes across her face with startling clarity. Beside her, Marty Rea gives a deeply exposed performance as Jim Tyrone Jr. Together with Lorcan Cranitch as the crafty, sparring patriarch Phil Hogan, the ensemble navigates O’Neill’s dense text with immense emotional precision.
What makes the production so compelling is how lightly and gracefully it trails between exceptionally heavy subjects. The performance navigates painful currents of alcoholism, deep parental loss, and underlying threats of violation in a remarkably touching way, allowing genuine warmth and humor to coexist alongside dark emotional terrain. The transition from biting, defensive gamesmanship to raw, nocturnal vulnerability feels fluid and earned.
The plotting itself is almost Shakespearean in its web of land disputes and competing motives. At times, keeping track of every scheme becomes a challenge, yet the emotional stakes remain transparent throughout. The performance flew by, despite running roughly three hours and fifteen minutes (well past the advertised two hours and thirty-five minutes).
Visually, designer Francis O’Connor keeps the aesthetic deeply restrained. Outside of the dominant backdrop and the moon rising over the nocturnal confession, the palette feels strikingly colourless, which can feel visually flat over a long evening.
Ultimately, the production proves the enduring power of O’Neill’s text and Druid’s acting prowess, even if the question of what this revival wishes to say to 2026 beyond its aesthetic framing remains open. When the central emotional climax arrives, its sheer human weight is undeniable.
A Moon for the Misbegotten runs at the Gaiety Theatre as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival through October 4, 2026.
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