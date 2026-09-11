DUBLIN FRINGE 2026: Review: DIVERSITY TRAINING, The Lir Academy
Neil Green's spoof corporate workshop brings laughs and timely commentary on modern identity to Dublin Fringe, but lacks structural cohesion.
Set against the backdrop of an increasingly international Dublin and ongoing debates around Irish citizenship rules, Neil Green’s Diversity Training arrives with a timely setup. Framed as a corporate-mandated workshop, this low-budget Fringe comedy tackles race, gender, and trans identity through slides, audience polls, and stand-up routines. It sits in a crucial cultural space, but while the show delivers plenty of genial charm, it struggles to fully convert its sharp premise into a cohesive theatrical satire.
Operating out of Studio 2 at The Lir, the production embraces a knowingly makeshift aesthetic. The cheap slides, phone quizzes, and awkward presenter energy initially suit the corporate parody. Yet the spoof framing quickly becomes a loose container rather than an engine for escalating comedy. Instead of deepening the workplace spoof, the format dissolves into three distinct stand-up sets, centering very specific identities rather than offering a broader examination of Dublin’s changing makeup.
The material works best as informal commentary. Neil Green proves the funniest presence in the room, delivering sharp, observant beats on immigration, South African racism, and Irish social attitudes. Felix offers the most compelling sequence of the night, exploring trans identity, healthcare assumptions, and allyship with bold, playful energy. Meanwhile, Kira addresses women in the workplace, though her section suffers from stuttered pacing and uneven momentum.
The piece ultimately feels like three adjacent routines rather than a unified piece of satire. Its generous spirit and refusal to take itself too seriously are definite strengths, but the narrow focus leaves the wider workplace parody underused. Diversity Training provides an enjoyable, conversation-starting hour of comedy, even if it never quite reaches the ambitious satirical edge its title promises.
Diversity Training runs at The Lir Academy (Studio 2) from September 7 to September 13, 2026 as part of the Dublin Fringe Festival.
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