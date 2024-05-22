Cork Podcast Festival Will Return to Cork Opera House this September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cork Podcast Festival has unveiled its initial lineup for this year, featuring The Blindboy Podcast, Young Hot Guys, Left On Read, and Conversations with Cornelius with Chris Kent. These shows will be held at the Cork Opera House. Tickets for all live performances are now available for purchase at corkoperahouse.ie.

Kicking off proceedings on Wednesday September 4th are comedians Cornelius O’Sullivan, fresh off a sold-out performance at The Everyman Theatre, and Chris Kent, who has consistently filled theatres across the UK and Ireland over the past decade. Together they will host a live show where they delve into topics ranging from; fatherhood, comedy, and marriage to conspiracy theories, GAA, weed, psychedelics, kids, spirituality, love, and sadness.



Instagram sensation Julie Haynes, known as Twins N’ Me, and TV producer Brenda Dennehy co-host the podcast Left On Read. This fun and informative show dives into the world of online dating. Offering insights and tips on everything from creating a profile to navigating the first date. Following their sold-out success of a show at last year's Cork Podcast Festival, the duo will return on Friday, September 6th.

Shane Daniel Byrne, Tony Cantwell and Killian Sundermann are ‘Young Hot Guys’ who bring their unique live show to Cork on Sunday 8th September. Three of the most exciting comedians in Ireland at the moment who blend surreal humour with keen observations. Each is known for viral online sketches and stand-up performances, they are masters of absurdity, quick wit and most importantly they’re collective abundance of charm!



Outspoken, informed and empathetic, Blindboy engages his audience with an unusual touch of realism. His innovative creation, The Blindboy Podcast does not only indoctrinates mental health issues but reaches further into a wide spectrum of current topics, may it be gun laws, feminism, racism or a bit of history. Blindboy alongside a unique guest at every live show, delve into the esoteric and obtuse!

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.