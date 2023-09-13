Cork Folk Festival Set to Launch This Month

The festival runs from Wednesday 27th September to Sunday 1st October.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

One of Ireland’s longest-running and most treasured folk festivals, Cork Folk Festival, is gearing up for its 44th edition this month, with 40 events taking place across the city featuring over 200 musicians, from Wednesday 27th September to Sunday 1st October.

Headlining this year’s magnificent programme will be a trio of Ireland’s finest musicians, accordion maestro Sharon Shannon, blues and jazz singer Mary Coughlan, and senator and singer Frances Black.

The festival will feature five concerts at Triskel Christchurch; Thursday 28th September with Dingle singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Gerry O’Beirne, Donál O’Connor; Friday 29th with Banjo legends Damien O’ Kane and Ron Block (Alison Krauss Band) from California; Saturday features a lunchtime concert with John Spillane & Conal Creedon and in the evening, the legendary UK folk singer Martin Carthy; on Sunday the Festival commemorates the late singer, Diarmuidín Ó Súilleabháin, in a concert entitled The Diarmuidín Songbook, featuring members of his family, Nell Ní Chróinín and singers from Cuil Aodha.

Waterford singer Karan Casey will be presenting The Women We Will Rise at The Everyman, from Wednesday 27th to 30th of September.

Festival favourite Gals at Play with Mary Greene, Brigid O’ Neill, Molly O’Mahony, Neo Glison and Siobhan O’Brien returns this year. The packed programme will include Dublin singer Daoirí Farrell,  Boruma Trio from Co Clare with Eileen O Brien, Andrew MacNamara and Geraldine Cotter, the line up from Cork features the Lee Valley String Band, the Four Star Trio, the Céilí Allstars, Greenshine and a celebration of Sliabh Luachra music. Steph Geremia will be launching a new album with Dermot Byrne, Aaron Jones, and Ian Carr. Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly will run a workshop and perform at several concerts.

The list of musicians booked for this year’s festival is growing at it includes songwriters, Cormac O’ Keeffe, John Neville and Martin Leahy, accordionists Ruby Falvey, Diarmuid Ó Meachair and Cork sean nós singers Máire Ní Chéileachair and Danny Maidhcí Ó Suilleabháin.

The festival is also shining a spotlight on local styles of fiddle, concertina, accordion, flute, and song with a series of concerts in An Spailpín Fánach.

And there’s more! A céilí mór with Ger Murphy (accordian) and Ken Cotter (keyboards) takes place at Douglas GAA club 8.30pm Thurs 28th Sept, there’s sean nós dancing, music workshops, trad sessions, Folk on the Coal Quay, a walking tour of Rebel Cork, and Folk fest in the Fort.

Speaking at the Festival launch, co-organiser organiser Jim Walsh said: “We’re delighted to present this year’s folk festival which is going strong for 44 years, looking forward to the 50th! Enjoy the weekend of music, song, and dance.”

For full details, and booking, visit www.corkfolkfestival.com 




