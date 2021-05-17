Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Corcadorca Theatre Company Announces Casting Call for WHERE IS THE HORSE?

Artists must be Cork-based and available full-time between 14th and 27th June.

May. 17, 2021  

Corcadorca Theatre Company are currently in the process of developing a large-scale, outdoor, theatre piece based upon Frank O'Connor's seminal short story 'Guests of the Nation' which will be presented as part of Cork Midsummer Festival in 2022.

The piece is a creative collaboration between Kevin Barry, the celebrated Irish writer, recently long-listed for the Booker Prize, Mel Mercier, Tony-nominated and multi award-winning composer and sound designer, and Corcadorca's Artistic Director, Pat Kiernan.

This year, as part of the development, they have been looking at the image of a two-person theatrical horse, designed & made by Elisa Gallo Rossa, to represent the often uneasy relationship between Ireland and England. Two performers will walk the horse around various locations, at undisclosed times, during the festival, catching the public by surprise... keep an eye out for FitzHenry!

Corcadorca have issued a casting call for a female performer (age 25-40) to play a character who leads FitzHenry the horse in their street performance of 'Where is the Horse?', as part of this year's Cork Midsummer Festival.

Artists must be Cork-based and available full-time between 14th and 27th June.

Any interested candidates should email the following info with 'CMF 2021' in the subject line to info@corcadorca.com

1. Recent headshot

2. Up to date CV

Deadline: Monday 24th May


