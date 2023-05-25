Clonmel Junction Arts Festival Reveals Full Programme

Performances run July 1st - 9th.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 2 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary
Wexford Festival Opera Announces Heather Hadrill And Grace Morgan As Directors Of The Pock Photo 3 Wexford Festival Opera Announces Heather Hadrill And Grace Morgan As Directors Of The Pocket Operas For 2023 Festival
LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer Photo 4 LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer

LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer

The multidisciplinary Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, returning July 1st -9th, premieres Hucklebuck, an immersive homage to showbands directed by Jack Reardon; co-produces Found by Aideen Wylde, with Broken Crow Ensemble/Everyman Theatre; and hosts a range of new work in the Festival Dome including Fishamble's King and Aine Ryan's Kitty In The Lane. The Piano Sessions in STAC Chapel, includes a new Roger Doyle commission, Divine Madness for dance, soprano and piano by John Scott/Irish Modern Dance Theatre, and performances by Aileen Cahill with Andreea Banciu, Vale, Edel Meade and composer-performer Eamon O'Malley. Rounded out with talks, workshops, aerial dance from Fidget Feet, an exhibition trail, and a nightly music trail.

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is a summer arts festival dedicated to bringing out the fun, inspiration, and creativity in Clonmel, held every July since 2001 in the largest town in County Tipperary. The festival has grown to be the most significant arts and culture event in the environs, transitioning from a founder-led event to a festival taking on new shape and vision under Artistic Director, Cliona Maher, who talks about the 2023 theme, Art Enriches Life! “When we create art, we elevate our mood, we improve our ability to problem solve, and open our minds to new ideas. When we watch a play with others, our heartbeats synchronise. Listening to music together has many social benefits, including creating and strengthening our bonds. We have TUS Digital Animation students creating short films on the subject, our writers and artists will take the theme as an inspiration – and the general public will have their say at the Arts Centre.” 

The Festival Hub at Kickham Barracks Plaza will be the heart of the festival, which takes over the town for ten great days from July 1st to 9th. At the start of the summer holidays, it's the junction of art and culture, of artists and audiences. Dance, film, music, street theatre, literature events - all this and more in 10 days to immerse yourself in arts experiences! Full details at junctionfestival.com




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller Comes to the Everyman Photo
FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller Comes to the Everyman

This is an extraordinary true story, brought to life in an incredible way.  Adrenaline-filled, aerial flight captures the joy of living life to the full, and the terror of being trapped in a body that refuses to function.

Wexford Festival Opera Announces Heather Hadrill And Grace Morgan As Directors Of The Pock Photo
Wexford Festival Opera Announces Heather Hadrill And Grace Morgan As Directors Of The Pocket Operas For 2023 Festival

Wexford Festival Opera 2023 promises a packed programme for this year's festival.  As part of the festival's commitment to nurturing a new generation of creative artists, WFO invited applications from young directors and set designers, who are Irish or based in Ireland, to develop stage concepts for the two operas.

HOW TO BE A DANCER IN SEVENTY-TWO THOUSAND EASY LESSONS Will Be Performed as Part of Sound Photo
HOW TO BE A DANCER IN SEVENTY-TWO THOUSAND EASY LESSONS Will Be Performed as Part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour

Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) returns for its fourth edition, from Thursday 7th to Sunday 10th September, welcoming some of the finest International and Irish artists to stages across Cork city.

LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer Photo
LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer

Lie Low, a dark and surreal comedy that examines how events are remembered and misremembered – and the consequences of differing recollections – will come to the Peacock stage this summer, the Abbey Theatre has announced.


More Hot Stories For You

LORD OF THE DANCE Comes to Cork Opera HouseLORD OF THE DANCE Comes to Cork Opera House
Clonmel Junction Arts Festival Reveals Full ProgrammeClonmel Junction Arts Festival Reveals Full Programme
FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller Comes to the EverymanFREEFALLING by Georgina Miller Comes to the Everyman
Cultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This JuneCultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This June

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MY LEONARD COHEN: A TRIBUTE TO THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN
The Everyman, Cork (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pension Plan
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/27-6/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHORAL CON FUSION – THE 3 YEARS LATE SHOW
The Everyman (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANNE GILDEA: HOW TO GET THE MENOPAUSE AND ENJOY IT
The Everyman (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KENNY SEBASTIAN: PROFESSOR OF TOMFOOLERY
The Everyman, Cork (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ABIGAIL'S PARTY by Mike Leigh
The Everyman, Cork (5/29-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIRTBIRDS: NO FILTERS
The Everyman (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MUSIC FROM THE MOVIES
The Everyman, Cork (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amadán In Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/23-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You