Clonmel Junction Arts Festival Reveals Full Programme

The multidisciplinary Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, returning July 1st -9th, premieres Hucklebuck, an immersive homage to showbands directed by Jack Reardon; co-produces Found by Aideen Wylde, with Broken Crow Ensemble/Everyman Theatre; and hosts a range of new work in the Festival Dome including Fishamble's King and Aine Ryan's Kitty In The Lane. The Piano Sessions in STAC Chapel, includes a new Roger Doyle commission, Divine Madness for dance, soprano and piano by John Scott/Irish Modern Dance Theatre, and performances by Aileen Cahill with Andreea Banciu, Vale, Edel Meade and composer-performer Eamon O'Malley. Rounded out with talks, workshops, aerial dance from Fidget Feet, an exhibition trail, and a nightly music trail.

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is a summer arts festival dedicated to bringing out the fun, inspiration, and creativity in Clonmel, held every July since 2001 in the largest town in County Tipperary. The festival has grown to be the most significant arts and culture event in the environs, transitioning from a founder-led event to a festival taking on new shape and vision under Artistic Director, Cliona Maher, who talks about the 2023 theme, Art Enriches Life! “When we create art, we elevate our mood, we improve our ability to problem solve, and open our minds to new ideas. When we watch a play with others, our heartbeats synchronise. Listening to music together has many social benefits, including creating and strengthening our bonds. We have TUS Digital Animation students creating short films on the subject, our writers and artists will take the theme as an inspiration – and the general public will have their say at the Arts Centre.”

The Festival Hub at Kickham Barracks Plaza will be the heart of the festival, which takes over the town for ten great days from July 1st to 9th. At the start of the summer holidays, it's the junction of art and culture, of artists and audiences. Dance, film, music, street theatre, literature events - all this and more in 10 days to immerse yourself in arts experiences! Full details at junctionfestival.com