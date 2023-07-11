Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE GLASS MENAGERIE at the Everyman

The Everyman will bring homegrown and internationally recognised talent to Cork in a new production of Tennessee Williams' most autobiographical work this August.

Natalie Radmall-Quirke will play the role of paradoxical mother, Amanda, in her stage debut at The Everyman. Natalie most recently filmed the role of Serena in the TV series Blackshore from the creators of Smother which will air in 2024. Further screen credits include Conversations with Friends directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham for the BBC and HULU and the role of Pica, alongside Denise Richards and Jane Seymour, in José Luis Moreno's Glow and Darkness.

Hailing from Cork, Darragh Feehely will play Tom, Williams' most autobiographical character and the play's narrator. Recent work includes An Old Song, Half Forgotten (Abbey Theatre); Staging the Treaty (ANU); The Flags (Red 'n' Blue Theatre Company, for which he received a Waterford News Green Star Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor) and The Book of Names (ANU / Landmark Productions).

Chloe O'Reilly will play the role of fragile Laura. Audiences of The Everyman will recognise her from 2022's Letters of a Country Postman (The Everyman) and the 2023 Irish national tour of Gina Moxley's Danti Dan (Livin Dred Theatre Company). Also a Cork native, other theatre credits include STRIKE! (Southwark Playhouse London), Roddy Doyle's The Giggler Treatment (The Ark) and Guests of the Nation (Corcadorca).



Lórcan Strain, fresh from Cork Midsummer Festival sell-out success The Wind that Shakes the Wig, will be hanging up their wig as drag persona, Marian Mary The 6th, to play the role of Jim a "nice, ordinary, young man" as Williams described the character. Most recently Lórcan played Snowball and Benjamin in Louise White's critically acclaimed Animals as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival. Lórcan was nominated for best performer at the Dublin Fringe for The Wind that Shakes the Wig and Oliver Cromwell Is Really Very Sorry (best ensemble award). They played the role of Ned, and understudied Gar Public, in Pat Talbot Productions Philadelphia, Here I Come at Cork Opera House.

Award-winning Director, Emma Jordan, returns to The Everyman stage following the touring success of The New Electric Ballroom by Enda Walsh (The Gate Theatre) earlier this year. Set and lighting will be designed by Ciaran Bagnall with sound and composition by Peter Power and costume by Valentina Gambardella.

The Everyman's Artistic Director, Sophie Motley said, “I am beyond thrilled to have three talented young actors Darragh Feehely, Chloe O'Reilly and Lorcán Strain, who are key members of our creative community, partner with the inimitable Natalie Radmall-Quirke, whose work I have admired for a number of years.

To have Emma Jordan at the helm of Tennessee Williams' astonishing story, with a design team of her key collaborator Ciaran Bagnall, and Cork's finest sound and costume designers, Peter Power and Valentina Gambardella, means that The Everyman audiences are in for international quality work on our stage this summer!”

The Everyman presents their summer show 'The Glass Menagerie', written by Tennessee Williams, directed by Emma Jordan.

Wednesday 2–Saturday 26 August (excl Sun and Mon)

Previews Weds 2, Thurs 3 & Fri 4 August

Post-show talk Tues 15 August

Audio described performance & touch tour Thurs 24 August

ISL interpreted performance Fri 25 August

Tickets from €19, available from everymancork.com

