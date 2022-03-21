COUNTRY AND IRISH by Patrick McCabe To Premiere In Smock Alley
A man, a banana, a tape recorder ...and a bomb.
Fight2Flight Theatre Company will present Country and Irish by Patrick McCabe, 30 March - 9 April.
Donie Burris has a whole heap of troubles facing him: with his girlfriend, her son, Albanian gangsters, the Longford mafia and a very overbearing mammy. How can he get them all off his back? He imagines himself as the star of his own gangster movie, and he won't go down without a fight...
Fight 2Flight Theatre will present the world stage premiere of Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title. Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.
Written by: Pat McCabe
Starring: Peter Gowen
Director: Conor Hanratty
Set and Costume designer: Medb Lambert
Lighting Design: Eoin Winning
Sound Design: Conor Hanratty
Smock Alley Theatre
8pm, 30th March - 2nd April & 6th - 9th April (preview 30th March)
2.30pm, 2nd, 3rd & 9th April
Tickets: €18/€20
T: 01 677 0014
