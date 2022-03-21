Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COUNTRY AND IRISH by Patrick McCabe To Premiere In Smock Alley

A man, a banana, a tape recorder ...and a bomb.

Mar. 21, 2022  

Fight2Flight Theatre Company will present Country and Irish by Patrick McCabe, 30 March - 9 April.

A man, a banana, a tape recorder.

...and a bomb.

Donie Burris has a whole heap of troubles facing him: with his girlfriend, her son, Albanian gangsters, the Longford mafia and a very overbearing mammy. How can he get them all off his back? He imagines himself as the star of his own gangster movie, and he won't go down without a fight...

Fight 2Flight Theatre will present the world stage premiere of Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title. Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.

Written by: Pat McCabe

Starring: Peter Gowen

Director: Conor Hanratty

Set and Costume designer: Medb Lambert

Lighting Design: Eoin Winning

Sound Design: Conor Hanratty

Smock Alley Theatre

8pm, 30th March - 2nd April & 6th - 9th April (preview 30th March)

2.30pm, 2nd, 3rd & 9th April

Tickets: €18/€20

T: 01 677 0014

W: www.smockalley.com

FACEBOOK: @Fight2Flight / @smockalleytheatre

TWITTER: @smockalley

