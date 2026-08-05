 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CORACLE Exhibition to Open at South Tipperary Arts Centre This Autumn

The show examines the archive of Erica Van Horn and Simon Cutts's small publishing press.

By:
CORACLE Exhibition to Open at South Tipperary Arts Centre This Autumn

Continuing on the success of its 30th anniversary programme to date, South Tipperary Arts Centre (STAC) will continue its milestone year with two major exhibitions celebrating artist-led publishing, and contemporary painting, while also championing artists with strong connections to Tipperary.

The autumn season begins with Coracle, opening on September 12th and continuing until October 24th, an exhibition exploring the remarkable legacy of Coracle, the influential small publishing press directed by writer, and artist, Erica Van Horn, and poet, artist, and editor, Simon Cutts. Based in South Tipperary since 1996, Coracle has played a significant role in the development of artist-led publishing and the evolution of the artist's book as a distinct art form.

Drawing on an extensive archive of books and ephemera, the exhibition will examine Coracle's lasting impact on contemporary publishing and the book as an art object. The exhibition will be accompanied by a newly commissioned text by Dr Julie Bates, alongside a programme of talks exploring Coracle's work and the wider field of artist-led publishing.

STAC's 30th anniversary celebrations highlight the centre's commitment to ambitious contemporary art and supporting the local artists who shape it.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on South Tipperary Arts Centre
Recent Articles
South Tipperary Arts Centre to Present STAC TALKS in May
South Tipperary Arts Centre to Present STAC TALKS in May
5/21/2026

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More
Need more Ireland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS

Celtic Exodus Musical in Ireland Celtic Exodus Musical
Mansion House, The Round Room (7/22-8/14)
The Other Side Of Murder in Ireland The Other Side Of Murder
Gaiety Theatre (10/13-10/17)
Cú Chulainn By Éadaoin O’Donoghue and John O’Brien in Ireland Cú Chulainn By Éadaoin O’Donoghue and John O’Brien
The Everyman (8/13-8/13)
Disney Princess: the Concert in Ireland Disney Princess: the Concert
3Olympia Theatre (4/21-4/22)
Failure Confetti in Ireland Failure Confetti
The New Theatre (9/16-9/19)
Give My Head Peace in Ireland Give My Head Peace
Vicar Street (4/04-4/04)
Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family in Ireland Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
3Olympia Theatre (3/08-3/08)
Dracula in Ireland Dracula
Gaiety Theatre (11/03-11/07)
Reuben Solo: Someone In This Crowd Will Betray Me in Ireland Reuben Solo: Someone In This Crowd Will Betray Me
The Sugar Club (9/03-9/03)
Mná na hÉireann in Ireland Mná na hÉireann
Ambassador Theatre (10/14-10/16)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets