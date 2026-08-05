CORACLE Exhibition to Open at South Tipperary Arts Centre This Autumn
The show examines the archive of Erica Van Horn and Simon Cutts's small publishing press.
Continuing on the success of its 30th anniversary programme to date, South Tipperary Arts Centre (STAC) will continue its milestone year with two major exhibitions celebrating artist-led publishing, and contemporary painting, while also championing artists with strong connections to Tipperary.
The autumn season begins with Coracle, opening on September 12th and continuing until October 24th, an exhibition exploring the remarkable legacy of Coracle, the influential small publishing press directed by writer, and artist, Erica Van Horn, and poet, artist, and editor, Simon Cutts. Based in South Tipperary since 1996, Coracle has played a significant role in the development of artist-led publishing and the evolution of the artist's book as a distinct art form.
Drawing on an extensive archive of books and ephemera, the exhibition will examine Coracle's lasting impact on contemporary publishing and the book as an art object. The exhibition will be accompanied by a newly commissioned text by Dr Julie Bates, alongside a programme of talks exploring Coracle's work and the wider field of artist-led publishing.
STAC's 30th anniversary celebrations highlight the centre's commitment to ambitious contemporary art and supporting the local artists who shape it.
Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
|
Celtic Exodus Musical
Mansion House, The Round Room (7/22-8/14)
|
The Other Side Of Murder
Gaiety Theatre (10/13-10/17)
|
Cú Chulainn By Éadaoin O’Donoghue and John O’Brien
The Everyman (8/13-8/13)
|
Disney Princess: the Concert
3Olympia Theatre (4/21-4/22)
|
Failure Confetti
The New Theatre (9/16-9/19)
|
Give My Head Peace
Vicar Street (4/04-4/04)
|
Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
3Olympia Theatre (3/08-3/08)
|
Dracula
Gaiety Theatre (11/03-11/07)
|
Reuben Solo: Someone In This Crowd Will Betray Me
The Sugar Club (9/03-9/03)
|
Mná na hÉireann
Ambassador Theatre (10/14-10/16)