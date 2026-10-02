Alexia McIntosh to Join TREASURE ISLAND Pantomime at Wolverhampton Grand
The cast of the new pirate pantomime includes West End star Solomon Davy and comedian Richard Blackwood alongside McIntosh.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has revealed this year’s pantomime cast as they launched TREASURE ISLAND by taking over Drayton Manor’s Adventure Cove. Performances will run Saturday 28 November 2026 – Sunday 3 January 2027.
Joining the cast are Alexia McIntosh (SIX, Original West End Company) as Captain Ruby and David Burrows (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Half A Sixpence) as Squire Trelawney.
They join comedian and actor Richard Blackwood as Long John Silver, Tam Ryan as Willy Hawkins, Ian Adams as Dame Betty Hawkins, Wolverhampton-born West End star Solomon Davy as Jack Hawkins, and Leonie Wall as Charlotte Trelawney.
TREASURE ISLAND from the same creative team as last year’s Sleeping Beauty, winner of Best Panto In The UK - Over 950 Seats (UK Pantomime Awards) will promise all the fabulous, festive family fun you’ve come to expect of the Wolverhampton pantomime with a never-before-seen panto adventure at the Grand! This premiere is a brand-new panto packed with pirates, parrots and pure entertainment!
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