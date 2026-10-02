Alexia McIntosh to Join TREASURE ISLAND Pantomime at Wolverhampton Grand

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Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has revealed this year’s pantomime cast as they launched TREASURE ISLAND by taking over Drayton Manor’s Adventure Cove. Performances will run Saturday 28 November 2026 – Sunday 3 January 2027.

Joining the cast are Alexia McIntosh (SIX, Original West End Company) as Captain Ruby and David Burrows (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Half A Sixpence) as Squire Trelawney.

They join comedian and actor Richard Blackwood as Long John Silver, Tam Ryan as Willy Hawkins, Ian Adams as Dame Betty Hawkins, Wolverhampton-born West End star Solomon Davy as Jack Hawkins, and Leonie Wall as Charlotte Trelawney.

TREASURE ISLAND from the same creative team as last year’s Sleeping Beauty, winner of Best Panto In The UK - Over 950 Seats (UK Pantomime Awards) will promise all the fabulous, festive family fun you’ve come to expect of the Wolverhampton pantomime with a never-before-seen panto adventure at the Grand! This premiere is a brand-new panto packed with pirates, parrots and pure entertainment!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 15 Hrs 28 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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