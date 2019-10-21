5x5, The Abbey Theatre's Community Development Project, Returns For 2020

Applications open today for 5x5 2020, the Abbey Theatre's community development project designed to enable underrepresented communities to share their stories on their national stage. Now in its third year, 5x5 offers five groups five days' worth of space, technical assistance and €5,000 to help in the development of a theatre project.

The Abbey Theatre provides a national stage for people to share their stories at Ireland's National Theatre. 5x5 enables a range of diverse theatre groups to creatively engage with their National Theatre and also fosters new connections between audiences, artists and the Abbey Theatre.

Jen Coppinger, Head of Producing at the Abbey Theatre, added: "5x5 is a vital part of the Abbey programme, it allows us to work with new voices and support their vision. We have been challenged, enthralled, educated and very moved by the 10 participating groups from 2018 and 2019, and relish the opportunity to work with 5 new groups in 2020, enabling new communities to engage with their national theatre."

In the past two years, ten community groups have participated in 5x5 to develop new theatre projects. These groups include: the Irish Dementia Working Group; Moyross Community Drama & Adapt Domestic Abuse Service; Pavee Point & Traveller Primary Health Care Projects; Tailtiu Theatre Company who work with young people living in direct provision; LISTEN UP! who work with children on the autistic spectrum; Run of the Mill Theatre Company who support people with intellectual disabilities.

In 2019, its second year, 5x5 was supported by The Ireland Funds and the Abbey Theatre is grateful that The Ireland Funds has renewed its support for 2020.

Caitriona Fottrell, Director Ireland of The Ireland Funds: "The Ireland Funds is proud to continue its support of the Abbey Theatre's 5×5 initiative for a second year, through our Flagship Award investment. Our hearts and minds were captured by the 5 projects in 2019 and we are excited to see who will take to the stage in 2020. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Abbey Theatre and admire their ability to draw out new communities, new voices and new topics for discussion on the national stage year on year."





