Created by Lexi Weakley and directed by Matthew Sniderman.

By: Mar. 21, 2024
Zal Owen, Ashley Loren & Elizabeth Teeter to Star in AUTOPILOT Industry Reading
Zal Owen (Harmony), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge: The Musical), and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) are set to star in a private industry reading of Autopilot: A New Musical on March 28th at Ripley Grier Studios. Created by Lexi Weakley (ELSEWHERE) and directed by Matthew Sniderman (RUMOR HAS IT), Autopilot features music with a modern flare and a truly unique story.

Based on the creator, Lexi Weakley's, family, and the aftermath of a fatal accident, Autopilot follows multiple generations as they wrestle with trauma, family secrets, and poor choices. The show asks the audience: How should we deal with the past? How do the ways in which we process grief impact our children? Is generational trauma a self-fulfilling prophecy?

Autopilot is a window into the lives of so many people. Unexpected moments can leave people with unresolved feelings. Will we face our feelings, or go on "autopilot"?





