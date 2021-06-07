You Can Now Register For AATE's Virtual Conference 2021







From July 21-25, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education will virtually host its 34th annual National Conference 2021. Although the event is entirely virtual, its roots are in Washington, DC and gives inspiration to the themes of Landmarks and Monuments. In Washington, DC, people from all over the nation (and globe) gather to investigate, challenge, and determine the direction of our nation. They will convene to celebrate discoveries and reflect on how 2020 has impacted the field. The AATE 2021 National Conference will examine local, regional, and national Landmarks and Monuments. They describe Landmarks as discoveries or changes that mark important turning points and Monuments as outstanding, enduring, or memorable events.

AATE will kick off Conference 2021 with Psalmayene 24 as a Keynote. Psalm-as his colleagues call him-is currently the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence at Mosaic Theater and the Doris Duke Artist in Residence at Studio Theatre. He is a member of Actors' Equity Association, The Dramatists Guild, and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

This Conference features two important Pre-Conference events focused on shaping the next generation of the arts to better reflect the diversity of communities present. AATE's Leaders of Color Institute (LOCI), presented July 17th, is a dedicated space for BIPOC artists, teachers, arts professionals, administrators, and anyone of color who wants to learn from and interact with leaders in the field. The Arts Administrators of Color's Accomplices Leadership Institute (for Allies) will also be presented once again over a three-day period between July 19th and July 21st.

There are also exciting Master Classes being presented during this summer's Conference. On July 23rd, Jared Shamberger will lead a workshop promoting the importance of adopting antiracist values and tools to create an anti-oppressive learning space for all students and staff. Starting a day later, Javier Cardona Otero will host a separate two-day workshop focused on personal empowerment and artistic expression.

To learn more about AATE's upcoming National Conference and register, please visit aate.com/2021.