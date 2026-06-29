Wynn Al Marjan Island Partners with Punchdrunk

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. Sign Up

Wynn Al Marjan Island has announced a landmark partnership with Punchdrunk, the internationally acclaimed immersive theater company behind some of the most influential and genre-defining productions of the past two decades, including the global phenomenon Sleep No More. The partnership marks Punchdrunk's first production in the MENA region and signals a bold new chapter for live entertainment in the Middle East.

Debuting with the opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island in 2027, the original stage production will be created exclusively for Wynn and conceived and directed by Punchdrunk's Artistic Director and Founder, Felix Barrett MBE, in collaboration with Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. The production represents an evolution in Barrett's creative practice, engaging audiences in previously uncharted ways, blending performance styles and theatrical worlds, and audience perspectives to expand what live entertainment can be.

Inspired by the spirit of a traditional Las Vegas revue-style show, the production will feature world-class song and dance while inviting audiences to choose how they experience the story. Upon booking, guests may select either a traditional seated performance upstairs or a roaming immersive journey downstairs and backstage, where the hidden world behind the curtain is revealed. Each perspective offers a distinct, yet complete lens on the same unfolding narrative.

The theater at Wynn Al Marjan Island has been conceived as a modern interpretation of the classic theater. Its architecture draws on Art Deco influences, with rich fabrics, sculpted drapery, and grand spaces creating a venue that feels both nostalgic and newly imagined. Evoking Hollywood's golden era and the glamour of 1970s Las Vegas with a contemporary sensibility, the theater has been designed to immerse guests from the moment they arrive. Every area, from the lobby and aisles to the restrooms and elevators, forms part of the experience.

Punchdrunk, founded in 2000 by Felix Barrett MBE, has transformed contemporary theater with its signature “mask” productions- immersive, free-roaming worlds where audiences move independently through meticulously crafted environments. Barrett has been described by The Guardian as “the visionary who reinvented theater,” and Punchdrunk's influence extends across continents and creative disciplines. Its major productions include The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable and Sleep No More, which ran for 14 years in New York with more than 5,000 performances. The production continues to captivate audiences in Seoul and by the conclusion of its Shanghai run this August, will have completed a decade-long engagement there, becoming the longest-running international production in the city's history. From next year, Sleep No More will begin a new chapter with the launch of a production in Shenzhen.

Wynn's own theatrical legacy is long established, with entertainment treated as a defining expression of the brand. Over the years, Wynn has pioneered the integration of purpose-built theaters within luxury resort environments, commissioning original productions that matched the scale and ambition of Broadway and the West End. Early collaborations with Cirque du Soleil shaped a new era of resort-based entertainment, while Le Rêve set an enduring benchmark for aquatic performance and became one of Las Vegas's most celebrated shows. Wynn theaters are recognized for their beauty, technical sophistication, and artistic integrity, designed to the standards of leading arts venues around the world.

Felix Barrett MBE, Artistic Director & Founder, Punchdrunk, said: “I'm thrilled that Punchdrunk is partnering with Craig Billings and his brilliant team at Wynn Resorts to create a brand-new show for the extraordinary new theater at Wynn Al Marjan Island. We hope the production will deliver a spectacular theatrical experience, both for audiences seeking world-class entertainment and for those in search of something truly unexpected.”

Craig Billings, CEO, Wynn Resorts, said: “Among the dozens of unique and transportive guest experiences we offer in our resorts, entertainment has always been an essential element. With Punchdrunk, we are creating something entirely original for Wynn Al Marjan Island. A theatrical world that could only exist here, and one that reflects the craft and dedication to artistry at the heart of Wynn.”







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...