Writer, Producer, Director and Actor, Ernest Thompson, Signs With Roth & Associates East Inc.







Roth & Associates East Inc. has announced the signing of its newest client, Academy Award winner Ernest Thompson. Ernest has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Writers Guild Award and a Broadway Drama Guild Award for Best Play. His work has been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy and a British Academy Award. His more than 35 plays have been seen in theatres around the world. The most enduring, ON GOLDEN POND, has been translated into 30 languages, Arabic the newest, and played in more than 40 countries on six continents (and three times on Broadway, including an all-black production starring James Earl James and Leslie Uggams). Among his other plays are THE WEST SIDE WALTZ (starring Katharine Hepburn and Dorothy Loudon) and A SENSE OF HUMOR (Jack Lemmon and Estelle Parsons) and the hilarious LA hit WHITE PEOPLE CHRISTMAS.

His films include ON GOLDEN POND (Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda, nominated for ten Academy Awards with Best Actor Oscars going to Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn and Best Screenplay Adaptation to Ernest, to go with a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay as well as Best Picture); SWEET HEARTS DANCE (Susan Sarandon and Jeff Daniels); THE LIES BOYS TELL (Kirk Douglas); 1969 (Robert Downey Jr. and Bruce Dern); THE WEST SIDE WALTZ (Shirley MacLaine and Liza Minnelli); OUT OF TIME; and the live ON GOLDEN POND (Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer), the last four of which Ernest also directed, as he has his latest films, TIME AND CHARGES and HEAVENLY ANGLE.

Ernest began his acting career touring with Cyril Richard and Maureen O'Sullivan in THE PLEASURE OF HIS COMPANY. He has appeared on Broadway in SUMMER BRAVE (opposite Alexis Smith) and Off-Off starred in and directed THE PENIS RESPONDS (with Richard Gilliland), as well as acted in his short plays THE VALENTINE FAIRY and ZIPLESS (both with Julie Haggerty). At the Ahmanson Theatre in LA, Ernest performed with Jean Stapleton and Charlotte Rae in THE TIME OF THE CUCKOO and has starred in other plays of his own, including THE ELIXIR; ON GOLDEN POND as Norman Thayer, Jr. in a new production he also directed and plans to resurrect post-pandemic; and POLITICAL SUICIDE. In the '70s, Ernest had a long run on the soap opera SOMERSET and starred in two television series (SIERRA and WESTSIDE MEDICAL) and in two TV films across from Susan Sarandon (THE RIMERS OF ELDRITCH and THE LAST OF THE BELLES). He acted in the feature films STAR 80 (directed by Bob Fosse) and NEXT STOP WONDERLAND and in two TV films Ernest wrote, THE LIES BOYS TELL and THE WEST SIDE WALTZ and starred in his independent films TIME AND CHARGES and HEAVENLY ANGLE.

Theatre directing assignments include: the world premieres of THE ELIXIR; THE PENIS RESPONDS; AX OF LOVE; ANOTHER SUMMER (the ON GOLDEN POND musical); and, in partnership with Rock the Vote, his darkly funny collection POLITICAL SUICIDE, which opened on Primary Night in New Hampshire 2012, and was followed by productions across the country.

Upcoming: in addition to his smash deconstruction of ON GOLDEN POND, costarring New York actress Lisa Bostnar, Ernest will return to his play AX OF LOVE, workshopped prior to COVID before a sold-out NYC audience, and will resume conversations on his two newest plays, SOME PARTS MISSING and ASK/ANSWER. He'll direct his long-awaited film sequel, HOME ON GOLDEN POND, currently out to several A-List stars, and his wildly timely, provocative and riotous indy, PARALLEL AMERICA, in which he'll costar with New Hampshire's Gordon Clapp, John Davidson and Lisa Bostnar (currently available to investors).

Throughout the pandemic year, Ernest has (remotely) directed his provocative series CRIES OF VALOR IN DEFIANCE, in which he stars alongside some of his favorite actors, streaming info TBA, stay tuned.

An accomplished songwriter who has collaborated with Carly Simon and Joan Osborne and many other amazing singers and composers, Ernest's songs PLEASE PUT ON YOUR MASK and BRONTË BROOK can be seen on YouTube and other streaming sites and on own his website, ErnestThompson.us, along with multiple other songs Ernest has created for the soundtracks of his films and plays.