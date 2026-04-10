West Chelsea Artists Open Studios Will Return in May With Free Public Event

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The West Chelsea Artists Open Studios has announced its 2026 Call for Artists, inviting painters, sculptors, photographers, and multidisciplinary artists to participate in one of New York City's most dynamic and direct engagements between artists and the public.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, May 16–17, 2026, from 12:00 to 6:00 PM, with a Preview Exhibition Opening Reception on Friday, May 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, the event will open studios throughout the West Chelsea arts district—offering rare access inside the working environments of contemporary artists.

At the same time, the event stands as a major public-facing cultural moment, welcoming collectors, curators, and the broader public to experience art where it is created.

Artists working in West Chelsea are invited to open their studios and present current work to a wide audience of art professionals and the public. Participation offers:

Direct engagement with collectors and curators

Opportunity to sell work directly from the studio

Visibility within New York's peak spring art season

Inclusion in event listings, maps, and promotional outreach

Sign-up will open on Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Participation information at www.westchelseaartists.com

The West Chelsea Artists Open Studios offers a unique opportunity for the public to step inside the creative spaces that define one of the world's leading contemporary art districts.

Visitors will:

Meet artists in their working studios

Experience works in progress and newly completed pieces

Engage in direct conversation about artistic process and ideas

Purchase artworks directly from artists, without gallery markup

Set within the internationally recognized West Chelsea art gallery district, the event coincides with New York's spring art season, when art fairs, galleries, and collectors converge on the neighborhood —making it a key cultural destination for the city.

Organized by artist Scotto Mycklebust, and the Public Art Squad Projects, the West Chelsea Artists Open Studios reflects the strength and diversity of the artist community that continues to shape the identity of West Chelsea as a global center for contemporary art.

“This event creates a rare opportunity— a direct bridge between artists and the public,” says Mycklebust. “It opens the studio door—literally—and invites people into the process, the conversation, and the experience of art as it's being made.”

EVENT DETAILS

West Chelsea Artists Open Studios 2026

Dates: Saturday–Sunday, May 16–17, 2026

Hours: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: WCAOS Information Center

West Chelsea Building, 526 West 26th Street, Lobby

Preview Exhibition: Saturday–Sunday, May 16–17, 2026

Opening Reception: Friday, May 15, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM

Location: West Chelsea Building, Gallery 202

West Chelsea Building, 508-516 West 26th Street, 2nd floor





