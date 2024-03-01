Vineyard Theatre Names Nazareth Hassan As Tow Foundation Playwright Residency Program Grant Award Winner







Vineyard Theatre is one of fourteen New York City theaters that have been awarded a grant to participate in the Tow Foundation Playwright Residency Program. Nazareth Hassan has been selected as the Vineyard’s Tow Foundation Playwright Residency Program grant award winner for 2023 - 2024.



The Tow Playwright Residency program was founded in 2013 and offers playwrights the opportunity to focus on their craft, gain experience and insight into all aspects of the nonprofit theater world and debut their work.



Hassan is an interdisciplinary artist working in performance, writing, music, video, and photography whose work has been shown internationally in London, Mexico City and Berlin. “I am excited to have an artistic home at the Vineyard, and to continue to develop my dramaturgy alongside the amazing staff,” says Hassan.



Jesse Cameron Alick, Vineyard Associate Artistic Director, shares “At a time when artists need more support than they ever have, we couldn’t be more honored to be working with TOW to bring on Nazareth Hassan as our playwright in residence. Nazareth is a brilliant and original artist, working interdisciplinary to combine text, movement and sound to radically expand what live performance can be. We are so excited to have the support to be working with them in-depth and long term.”



is an interdisciplinary artist working in performance, writing, music, video, and photography. Recent performance works include Untitled (1-5) at The Shed (text published by 3 Hole Press), VANTABLACK at Theatretreffen Stuckemarkt in Berlin, Slow Mania 009 at Center for Performance Research in Brooklyn, and Memory A at Museo Universitario del Arte Contemporaneo in Mexico City. Their first collection of poetry and photography Slow Mania will be published in 2025 by Futurepoem. They have released 4 singles, available on all platforms. They were the 2022 resident dramaturgs at The Royal Court Theatre in London. They are a 2023-25 Jerome Hill artist fellow and the Tow Playwright in Residence at Vineyard Theatre. They make work about love, anger, ambivalence, shame, and surveillance.







