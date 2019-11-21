Veteran Broadway Marketer Betsy Dollinger Signs Exclusive Consulting Contract with Alchemation

Veteran Broadway marketer Betsy Dollinger has signed an exclusive consulting contract with Alchemation, a theatrical and media producing company founded by Kevin McCollum, that is committed to the development and presentation of new works. Betsy will oversee marketing efforts and manage strategic partnerships for Alchemation's slate of current and upcoming shows which includes the The Play That

Goes Wrong on tour and off Broadway, Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Notebook.

With over 25 years of experience, Betsy has worked on some of the most iconic shows in Broadway history, including Chicago and Wicked. As head of bdb productions & marketing, Betsy oversaw strategy and integration of annual multi-million dollar marketing budgets. Clients included Broadway and Off-Broadway shows: Wicked, Annie, Penn & Teller, Stomp, If/Then, Oleanna, Don't Quit Your Night Job; as well as restaurants, retail establishments and others in entertainment, lifestyle and education categories.

Prior to founding bdb marketing, Betsy was the Director of Casting and Creative Development at National Artists Management where she oversaw the casting and development of Broadway shows, including Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun and Grease. As the Director of Programming at Pace Theatrical Company (currently known as Broadway Across America), Betsy was responsible for programming all Broadway Show Series engagements in over 25 markets nationwide, and as the Director of the National Touring Theatre Council at The Broadway League, she developed marketing concepts, promotions and events for industry leaders from around the country.







