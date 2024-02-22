The Museum Of Broadway Announces Three New Black History Month Events







In continued celebration of Black History Month, the Museum of Broadway has announced details for upcoming panel events taking place at the Museum throughout the end of February.

Get full details here!

Saturday, February 24th | 12:00 PM

The Museum of Broadway Presents: A History of Minstrelsy with Ben West

Join musical theatre artist and historian Ben West, author of the upcoming book The American Musical, for a journey into the history of minstrelsy, including its legacy of blackface on Broadway, its trailblazing Black artists, and its impact on the development of the American musical. Note: This talk will involve mature content. Learm more

Monday, February 26th | 11:00 AM

The Museum of Broadway Presents: A Conversation with Black Broadway Creatives

Join in celebrating and honoring the lives, careers, and experiences of Black Broadway creatives in the American theater. Panelists include Ken Hanson, Dante Harrell, Destiny Lilly, Zane Mark, Thelma Pollard and Virginia Woodruff, in-conversation with Erich McMillian-McCall of Project 1 Voice. Learn more.

Wednesday, February 28th | 12:00 PM

The Museum of Broadway Presents: Mary & Ethel…And Mikey Who?

Talkback and Book Signing with award-winning author Stephen Cole joined by famed cabaret star Klea Blackhurst and special guest Anita Gillette. Learn more.

Thursday, February 29th |10:30 AM

The Museum of Broadway Presents: Spotlight on Black Broadway Producers

Join acclaimed award-winning producers Rashad Chambers, Sade Lythcott & Brian Anthony Moreland in-conversation with Merrily We Roll Along's Krystal Joy Brown. Learn more.

About The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public in November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 West 45th Street and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them. It was founded by 2-time Tony Award-winner and entrepreneur Julie Boardman and award-winning experiential producer and creative director Diane Nicoletti.

As part of this one-of-a-kind immersive and interactive theatrical experience, guests travel through a visual history of Broadway in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present across three floors of exhibits. Included throughout the timeline are artifacts, props and rare costumes from numerous Broadway productions, including The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, The Ziegfeld Follies, Cabaret, Hamilton, and more.





