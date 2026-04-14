Tri-M Foundation Awards Performing Arts Grants To Organizations Across The U.S.

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The Tri-M Foundation has announced the recipients of its seventh cycle of Performing Arts Grants, awarding a total of $45,750 to nonprofit arts organizations across the United States. The program, launched in 2020, provides funding between $5,000 and $10,000 to support the development and presentation of new and innovative performing arts projects.

“The funded projects shine a spotlight on how the private and personal can explode into the public, and explore how art and ideas shape, and are shaped by, community,” said Zachary Christman, president of the Tri-M Foundation board of directors.

GRANT RECIPIENTS

The 2026 grant recipients include organizations producing works in theatre and opera across multiple regions:

Chicken Tinders, a musical produced by Copious Love Productions in Washington

The Brothers K, an opera produced by New Performance Traditions in California

The Windows, an opera produced by Guerilla Opera in Massachusetts

Another Sunrise and Before It All Goes Dark, two operas produced by Piedmont Opera in North Carolina

Most Wanted, an opera produced by Red Eye Collaboration in Minnesota

PERFORMING ARTS GRANT PROGRAM

The Performing Arts Grant program supports regional nonprofit arts organizations with 501(c)(3) status, focusing on projects that explore new ideas and engage communities through performance.

Applications for the current cycle covered projects scheduled between August 2026 and July 2027. The next application deadline is anticipated for February 2027.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Additional information about the Tri-M Foundation and its grant program is available at tri-m.foundation.





