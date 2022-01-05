TodayTix Group Acquires Goldstar, the Live Events Discovery and Ticketing Platform







TodayTix Group announced that it has acquired Pasadena, California-based Goldstar, the live events discovery and ticketing platform.

The addition of Goldstar to TTG's portfolio will significantly increase the company's ability to serve audiences and partners. The acquisition more than doubles TTG's North American audience to over 20 million, expands TTG's offerings far beyond theatre to include sports, concerts, live events, and other cultural experiences, and increases TTG's North American reach to include an additional 60+ cities. TTG, with Goldstar, sells more than 8 million tickets annually and has featured over 250,000 distinct productions across its channels. And Goldstar's matchmaking algorithm, which uses factors such as historical browsing and purchase behavior to surface relevant shows to specific audiences, will create a more personalized experience for TTG's audiences.

"TodayTix Group is on a mission to find a seat for everyone, and our acquisition of Goldstar will go a long way in achieving that," said Brian Fenty, TTG co-founder and CEO. "While the theatre, cultural, and live events space has suffered tremendously during the pandemic, we are incredibly optimistic about its future. Not only are audiences actively returning to theatres and shows, they are looking for more curation, better technology, and smarter personalization. TodayTix Group's portfolio of companies offers just that. Adding Goldstar to our growing roster of brands and investing in Stellar is going to help our community recover and thrive, and bring the culturally curious back to performances."

Throughout the pandemic, TTG has been quietly acquiring a variety of innovative, tech-forward theatre and cultural events companies, including Goldstar, Show-Score, Encore, and Broadway Roulette. TTG believes that not only will theatre and cultural events continue to bounce back, but that audiences are going to demand more from their discovery and ticket purchasing experiences. TTG's acquisitions are further fueling a simple, accessible, and tech-enabled way for consumers to find favorites and discover new shows and experiences in their city or while traveling. And the industry is getting access to new and engaged audiences like never before. TTG's acquisitions are designed to help live events emerge from this dark period stronger and more consumer-friendly.

Goldstar was founded in 2002 to make it easy and affordable for both its 10 million members to discover live entertainment events, and for its 6,000 venue partners to sell out their shows. Goldstar's apps and website are purpose-built to help people across the country experience local live events, including everything from theatre, comedy, concerts, dance, cabaret, and food tours, at prices half off or better. Goldstar is a key marketing tool for event organizers, producers, performing arts centers, and promoters, helping them build new audiences and significantly increase revenue.

"We started Goldstar because we knew people wanted to go out more and we knew venues and promoters wanted those people at their shows," said Jim McCarthy, co-founder of Goldstar. "It's simple, but not easy, to make a marketplace that brings both sides together. Over the years, few have managed it, but TodayTix Group does it extraordinarily well in a way that works for ticket buyers and show producers alike. That's why we're proud to become part of the TodayTix Group family. I'm excited to see what the future holds!"

In addition to the acquisition, TTG became an investor in Stellar, the only full-service livestream partner for professional live entertainment organizers, committed to delivering premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. Launched in October 2020, Stellar was created by the Goldstar team to aid an industry in need of engaging audiences and generating revenue during the pandemic. The platform has grossed millions in ticket and merchandise revenue and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Fans now have access to the best online live events, streaming to multiple devices with high-quality video and audio, and interactive features. Several members of the Goldstar team, including co-founder Jim McCarthy, will be moving from Goldstar to further grow Stellar.