Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD: Reading Starring Gene Jones

Tim Blake Nelson's powerful and soul-stirring play makes its return. Theatre East collaborated with Mr. Nelson on the New York premiere as part of its inaugural season just over 10 years ago and as the company looks to the future, they celebrate where they've been. Featuring Gene Jones (No Country for Old Men, The Hateful Eight, The Sacrament). Also featuring Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Corey Finzel, John D. Ivy, Lizzy Jarrett, Mike McNulty, Oliver Palmer, Nick Piacente, Lauren Pisano, and Grayson Taylor.

In Kingfisher, Oklahoma, an innocent young woman meets a strong man of faith. Where is the line between moral and fanatical? A love story between the lonely, the troubled, the forgotten and the radical believer who can save them.

Cocktail Hour: 6-7pm

Reading: 7-8:30pm

The reading will take place in the private upstairs bar at O'Lunney's Times Square Pub, 145 W 45th St, between 6th and 7th Ave.

The event is Pay-What-You-Can and reservations are highly recommended. For reservations visit www.theatreeast.org.

Theatre East, that just celebrated its 10th season, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded by husband-and-wife producing partners Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick), and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theater Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel MacIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cyndi Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, the World Premiere of PETIE by Lori Fischer, and most recently the critically acclaimed revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information visit www.theatreeast.org.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You