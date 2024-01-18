Thomas Green Launches Management and Production Company







Thomas Green, a veteran talent manager and producer, is launching Thomas Green Entertainment, a new management and production company with a focus on multi-hyphenates of the global majority across television, film, theater, music, sports, and fashion.

Green will manage and produce alongside a roster that includes Emmy Award-winner Ebony Williams, Ashley De La Rosa, Ta’Nika Gibson, Allan K. Washington, Alysha Deslorieux, Jamaal Fields-Green, Colin Carswell, Amber Jackson, Shonica Gooden, Michael George, Charisma Glasper, Lindsey Hailes, Shayla Brielle G., and Team USA athletes Jeffrey Louis and Carmarry Hall, among others.

“Over the years our industry has fundamentally changed, and as a person of color my purpose as a thought partner and advocate for artists has come into clear focus,” said Thomas Green. “We are being called to disrupt the marketplace and create a new status quo. By creating an access point and an opportunity for visibility for creatives of color and their stories, I’m confident we will accomplish just that.”

Green made his Broadway producing debut as an Associate Producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man.






