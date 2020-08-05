Theatre Producer Portal Launches To Connect An Industry Of Creatives

The platform aims to break down industry barriers and establish a space for creativity to manifest.

Creating a network for likeminded theatre makers, the Theatre Producer Portal (TPP) is an exciting new online resource to encourage growth within the arts industry and enhance careers. Connecting producers, writers, and investors at all stages of their development, the platform aims to break down industry barriers and establish a space for creativity to manifest. Previously launched in 2014, the newly revamped site is under the leadership of Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter of Carter Dixon Productions, who are also currently Co-Producing the recently released concert series, Tonight at the London Coliseum, starring a string of West End stars.

Bringing together a host of experienced industry practitioners, members have access to a pool of knowledge, to help unlock their further creative potential. Alongside exclusive networking events, the portal will provide access to upcoming investment and job opportunities, skill sharing, mentorships from leading experts, and live Q&As with high profile individuals, both in the UK and overseas. The first Q&A will take place on Thursday 20th August, featuring Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland from Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Tootsie on Broadway; Little Miss Sunshine The Musical) on Investment and Producing in the US Markets.

Furthering the community and industry togetherness, 10% of all membership fees will be put towards a TPP Grant, established to help productions that might be falling short on investments. With insufficient funding crippling the ability for new writing to be seen, the portal's Grant hopes to enable more opportunity in the industry, as well as guiding people towards other available grants and bursaries that can help writers and producers be seen.

The platform is striving to champion diversity in the arts and the need for further representation of marginalised stories from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds, as well as LGBTQ+ communities. They have partnered with empowering companies including Burn Bright, Papatango, New UK MT and Beam, to bring the latest and best new work from across the UK to their members for consideration.

Members of TPP will also reap the benefits of additional partnerships, from gaining access to some of the best private clubs in London, including The Curtain Club, to the Pleasance Theatre Trust, offering a series on how to take a show to the Edinburgh Fringe, and Industry Minds providing mental health support for any concerns during these tough times.

Jamie Chapman Dixon comments, I am over the moon to be able to finally launch the new evolved Theatre Producer Portal. John-Webb and I have been working tirelessly over the past two years to bring a resource that will benefit producers, writers, and investors of all levels. Our industry is such an amazing and resilient force of nature that is full of individuals who are wanting each other to succeed. The hardest parts about any production is raising the money and how to get in touch with the people who can open doors for you, the portal is here to change that and the aim is to make these aspects the easiest part of the process.

Individuals or companies who are solely interested in investment opportunities can also sign up for free but will only gain access to the investment portion of the website.

