Theatre Now's Industry Nights to Return with Anna K Jacobs

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Theatre Now New York's Industry Nights will return October 19th at 6:30pm with a Master Class given by award-winning composer/librettist/lyricist Anna K Jacobs (Teeth). The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers Lab followed by a reception. Presenters will include Andrew Strano & Yuriko Shibata, Jonathan Keebler & Bob Kelly, Cameron Reese & RJ Christian, and Michael Finke. Reservations can be made at tnny.org/boxoffice.

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series featuring experts in the field of musical theatre along with other special events. The remaining dates this year will feature Master Classes with Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County) and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can). Rona Siddiqui and Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty are expected next year. Past guests have included Andrew Lippa, Adam Gwon, Rachel Sheinkin, Mindi Dickstein, Gretchen Cryer, Kait Kerrigan, and many others. These events are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Reservations are required as space is limited.

Anna K. Jacobs is a Jonathan Larson and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award-winning composer, lyricist, and book writer. In collaboration with Michael R. Jackson, Anna composed the music and co-wrote the book for the Drama Desk-nominated musical Teeth. Other works include POP!, Anytown, Witnesses, Letters to the President, and Harmony, Kansas as well as the book for a new stage musical adaptation of Moana for Disney Cruise Line. She is also on faculty at the New School, where she facilitates a Music Theater Songwriting Lab. From 2018-2023 she was the founding Artistic Director of the New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to new musicals. TNNY produces developmental readings and productions of new works, and they are now accepting submissions for SOUND BITES 14, the 14th annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also host a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse, Verse Intro Cabaret, in addition to their monthly Industry Nights.

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