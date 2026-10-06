Theater Resources Unlimited to Host TRUsday Mix & Mingle

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will present TRUsday Mix & Mingle on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 5PM at Dolly's at 302 W. 51st Street. TRU, in partnership with Ripple Effect Artists, will host a live and in person social get together for TRU community members so we can meet up in person every first Tuesday of the month.

Come join, have some food and drinks. No charge to attend, just let us know you want to come and we will put you on the list. Only cost: we ask that you sign up for mailing lists for both Ripple Effect Artists and for TRU (if you aren't already on the list). Sign up for the event here.

Join them for an in-person social hour or two with other theater professionals. Meet new people and network, get to see a Zoom friend outside the frame, and build community with each other.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 09 Hrs 18 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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