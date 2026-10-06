Theater Resources Unlimited to Host TRUsday Mix & Mingle
The nonprofit will host the free social hour at Dolly's in Midtown Manhattan for TRU community members and theater professionals.
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will present TRUsday Mix & Mingle on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 5PM at Dolly's at 302 W. 51st Street. TRU, in partnership with Ripple Effect Artists, will host a live and in person social get together for TRU community members so we can meet up in person every first Tuesday of the month.
Come join, have some food and drinks. No charge to attend, just let us know you want to come and we will put you on the list. Only cost: we ask that you sign up for mailing lists for both Ripple Effect Artists and for TRU (if you aren't already on the list). Sign up for the event here.
Join them for an in-person social hour or two with other theater professionals. Meet new people and network, get to see a Zoom friend outside the frame, and build community with each other.
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.
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