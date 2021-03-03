Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming Community Gatherings Featuring Producers, Literary Agents and More







Theater Resources Unlimited hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line. Check the upcoming schedule at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Thinking in Zoom (2): Producers and Technologists

Friday, March 5, 2021 at 4:30pm

Producers Maureen Condon, Jonathan Hogue, Stephanie Pope Lofgren and Claudia Zahn; and technologists Iben Cenholt of RuneFilms and Carley Santori. A conversation with producers and technicians of the TRUSpeak ... Hear Our Voices! benefit. A look at the newly defined relationships, and dynamics, in this new working environment, and the stumbling blocks and solutions along the way.

How Literary Agents Are Navigating This Virtual New World

Friday, March 12, 2021 at 4:30pm

Beth Blickers of APA (Agency for the Performing Arts), Susan Gurman of Gurman Agency LLC, Samara Harris of Samara Harris Literary Agency and Michael Moore of Michael Moore Agency. The effect of the shutdown on the role of literary agents: how contracts have changed, and the way of doing business in general has shifted. With a look at how the shutdown has affected the development of new works, and whether the role of an agent has shifted in any way. Are there still opportunities for new works to flourish, and how do agents play an active role?

Thinking in Zoom (3): TRUSpeak Writers Share What They Have Learned

Friday, March 19, 2021 at 4:30pm

Playwrights Melissa Bell, Richard Castle, T Cat Ford, Melvina Douse Manuel, Michele Miller and Joe Nelms talk about the whole virtual process: how they came to submit, and why ... what their expectations were and what the reality turned out to be ... how well they navigated the learning curve and how the experience has changed them as a writer.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Last year I didn't think we could do it successfully, but TRU has embraced the reality of where we are now and reinvented ourselves for a virtual new world. One by one our programs are being rethought and offered in virtual format. The weekly Community Gathering was the program that launched us into a new way of doing things so we can continue to serve our community, offering ongoing information and a little less isolation."

Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.