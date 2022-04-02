The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales Hosts Guest Star Patti LuPone







The Broadway Podcast Network (Dori Berinstein, Co-Founder & CEO; Alan Seales, Co-Founder & CTO) is pleased to announced that The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales is celebrating it's 200th episode in true Broadway style, with special guest, Broadway legend Patti LuPone! The 200th episode is available now, exclusively on the BPN iOS app, and it will be available everywhere you get your podcasts on Tuesday, April 5th.

In this exclusive episode, Patti and Alan chat about a plethora of juicy topics, including her being in one of the first-ever students in Juilliard's school of drama in the 70's , her Marilyn Monroe impression at 3 years old, what it is about laughter from an audience that brings her joy, what she calls the "Italian blast" (and not having a filter), her " Andrew Lloyd Webber memorial pool," and resenting producers or anybody that underestimates the audience's intelligence



Combined across the Emmys, Grammys, Olivier and Tony Awards, Patti LuPone has 14 nominations and six wins. Her resume includes 27 Broadway credits, including Eva Perón in the original Broadway production of Evita (1st Tony Award), Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, Noises Off, Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of Gypsy (2nd Tony Award), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, War Paint, Working, Oliver!, The Robber Bridegroom, and The Beggar's Opera. In London she starred in the original casts of Les Miserables, The Cradle Will Rock, Sunset Boulevard, and the West End revival of Company. She also has a long and illustrious career across TV and film, with credits including Driving Miss Daisy, "Frasier," "Will and Grace," "Ugly Betty," "30 Rock," "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Girls," "Penny Dreadful," and of course, "Life Goes On." She's a voiceover artist, a cabaret performer, a mom, and performs regularly with the New York Philharmonic, all of which mean you can find her singing across 22 different albums. Patti LuPone was the first American to ever win an Olivier Award, has been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, and can now be seen on Broadway in the revival of Company.



The Theatre Podcast brings you intimate, personal conversations with the biggest talents from professional theatre, tv, film, and more. It features both stars and creatives such as producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, or even the people who own the theaters or productions themselves. The Theatre Podcast is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

ALAN SEALES is a Broadway producer, Talks at Google Global Lead, professional podcast host, videographer, photographer, and technology junkie. Alan's most recent Broadway production credits include the plays Is This A Room and Dana H, both critically acclaimed. He is also a co-producer on the forthcoming Museum of Broadway, the first of its kind, slated to open summer of 2022. At Google, Alan became the first ever Global Lead of the Talks at Google program, unifying 30+ disparate programs into one truly global representation of some of the greatest minds in their respective fields.

Through the program, he has had the opportunity to pick the brains of some of our generation's finest, including the late Bob Saget, Reece Witherspooon, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Ariana Huffington, Katie Couric, and almost every cast from every musical on Broadway since 2014. Aside from co-Founding the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) and serving as it's Chief Technology Officer, Alan created the Talks at Google podcast (the first ever, Google-produced podcast), hosts his own solo podcast called The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales, co-hosts a new podcast called Was It Chance?, oversees editing and/or directly edits BPN's radio plays and docu-podcasts, and helps actively produce over 50 more podcasts both inside and outside of BPN.

Before joining Google and co-founding BPN, Alan worked as a Senior Systems Administrator for Thomson Reuters, overseeing a development system responsible for Reuters Eikon, and also served as Director of Information Technology for USA Studios. At USA he was the head of design and development, responsible for converting an entire analogue workflow to digital ingestion & spot distribution. More information via thetheatrepodcast.com and his Broadway Podcast Network host page. Twitter & IG: @theatre_podcast, @alanseales



BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for lovers of live theatre and the performing arts. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events, and more, Broadway Podcast Network's hosts are experts in their fields. These provocative storytellers are performers, producers, writers, influencers, and industry leaders who represent an extensive and diverse range of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible content for everyone.

Listeners can choose from more than 140 podcasts featuring exclusive access behind the curtain of the creative process, career advice, BIPOC voices, theatre history, in-depth interviews, conversations about equality and social justice, LGBTQIA+ issues, fitness & mental health, female voices, fun & games, and all the Broadway divas you can handle! From Broadway to the West End, from Los Angeles to Sydney and beyond, the Broadway Podcast Network is the only haven for theatre mavens.



