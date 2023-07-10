The Shubert Organization Names Members of 2023 Internship Program

The program offers hands-on project involvement as Shubert prepares for the 2023-2024 theatre season.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23
Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Photo 3 Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Lynn Nottage and John Legend Are Developing IMITATION OF LIFE Musical, Directed by Liesl T Photo 4 Lynn Nottage and John Legend Are Developing IMITATION OF LIFE Musical

The Shubert Organization Names Members of 2023 Internship Program


The Shubert Organization has chosen six aspiring theatre professionals for its second Shubert Organization Internship Program cohort, beginning July 10. The program aims to provide a general knowledge base of theatre administration and operations and offers hands-on project involvement as Shubert prepares for the 2023-2024 theatre season.

 

Shubert’s overall commitment to help achieve greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Broadway industry includes the development of education programs and pathway training for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and historically marginalized students who are looking for careers in non-performance areas of theatre.

 

Each paid internship focuses on specific projects over a six-week period, July 10 – August 18, with 20 hours of work per week, weekly MetroCards, development opportunities with industry professionals, tours of Shubert theatres, and access to Broadway shows and events.


The 2023 candidate pool was incredibly strong and included 93 applicants from 66 campuses in 12 states and three countries. The six students selected bring unique and diverse voices to the program. They are passionate about theatre, talented, and accomplished in their own educational journeys thus far. They are:

 

Ratatosk Clarke (he/him)

Internship: Theatre Management

Current High School Senior, Brooklyn High School of the Arts

 

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (she/her)

Internship: Theatre Management

Current Freshman, SUNY Cortland

 

Dylan Gozdziewski (he/they)

Internship: Ticketing Technology

Current Freshman, Boston University

 

Zion Joelle Ross (she/her)

Internship: Ticketing Operations

Current Freshman, Pace University

 

Zeta Sampson (they/them)

Internship: Human Resources/DEI

Current Freshman, The New School

 

Lara Stone (she/her)

Internship: Facilities Project Management

Current Freshman, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

 

The Shubert Organization

is America’s oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Under the leadership of Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO, The Shubert Organization continues to be a leader in the theatre industry. Shubert delivers innovative ticketing solutions via its Telecharge interface, API distribution, and private-label technology, offering unparalleled distribution and marketing to the theatre industry and beyond. Its consumer-facing brands—Telecharge for retail ticket sales and Broadway Inbound for group buyers, tour operators, and the travel industry—sell millions of tickets each year. The Shubert Foundation, sole shareholder of The Shubert Organization, Inc., is dedicated to sustaining and advancing live performing arts in the United States. The Foundation provides general operating support to not-for-profit theatres and dance companies. Foundation grants in 2022 totaled $37.6 million to 609 grantees.

 

Over the course of its 120-year history, Shubert has produced and co-produced hundreds of plays and musicals, including Cats (original and revival), Hugh Jackman - Back on Broadway, Passing Strange, Amour, Dirty Blonde, Passion, The Grapes of Wrath, City of Angels, A Few Good Men, The Heidi Chronicles, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Sunday in the Park with George, The Real Thing, Dreamgirls, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, Amadeus, Children of a Lesser God, Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Gin Game, Little Shop of Horrors (original Off-Broadway), School of Rock - The Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Once, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Band’s Visit, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and Company. The Shubert Organization is also a lead producer on the hit musicalSome Like It Hot. For more information, visit www.shubert.nyc.


 





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
The Broadway Green Alliance Names Emory Otto 2023 College Green Captain Award Winner Photo
The Broadway Green Alliance Names Emory Otto 2023 College Green Captain Award Winner

The Broadway Green Alliance has named Emory Otto as the winner of its annual College Green Captain Award.

2
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signat Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signature Limit New Pr

From the intersection of politics and school plays to the evolving landscape of Broadway, we explore the trends and developments that are shaping the industry. We look at the industry as companies continue to battle headwinds - with Signature Theatre off-Broadway and Lookingglass Theatre in Chicago the latest to announce reductions in programming.

3
Susan Stroman, John Kander, David Thompson and Sharon Washington Launch The Artist In The Photo
Susan Stroman, John Kander, David Thompson and Sharon Washington Launch 'The Artist In The Open Jar: A Creative Conversation' Series Next Week

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database present an exclusive conversation with legendary artists Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon), members of the creative team of the new Tony Award-winning musical NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

4
JaMeeka Holloway and UGBA Receive Founders and Pfaelzer Awards and Indigenous Voices Resid Photo
JaMeeka Holloway and UGBA Receive Founders' and Pfaelzer Awards and Indigenous Voices Residency Announced

New York Stage and Film announced UGBA as the 2023 recipient of the Founders’ Award and JaMeeka Holloway as the recipient of this year’s Pfaelzer Award. The NYSAF summer season at Marist College, which begins July 14 and runs to August 6, will also include the creation of the Indigenous Voices of the Northeast Residency.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HAMILTON
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
LIFE OF PI
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You