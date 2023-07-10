The Shubert Organization Names Members of 2023 Internship Program







The Shubert Organization has chosen six aspiring theatre professionals for its second Shubert Organization Internship Program cohort, beginning July 10. The program aims to provide a general knowledge base of theatre administration and operations and offers hands-on project involvement as Shubert prepares for the 2023-2024 theatre season.

Shubert’s overall commitment to help achieve greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Broadway industry includes the development of education programs and pathway training for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and historically marginalized students who are looking for careers in non-performance areas of theatre.

Each paid internship focuses on specific projects over a six-week period, July 10 – August 18, with 20 hours of work per week, weekly MetroCards, development opportunities with industry professionals, tours of Shubert theatres, and access to Broadway shows and events.



The 2023 candidate pool was incredibly strong and included 93 applicants from 66 campuses in 12 states and three countries. The six students selected bring unique and diverse voices to the program. They are passionate about theatre, talented, and accomplished in their own educational journeys thus far. They are:

Ratatosk Clarke (he/him)

Internship: Theatre Management

Current High School Senior, Brooklyn High School of the Arts

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (she/her)

Internship: Theatre Management

Current Freshman, SUNY Cortland

Dylan Gozdziewski (he/they)

Internship: Ticketing Technology

Current Freshman, Boston University

Zion Joelle Ross (she/her)

Internship: Ticketing Operations

Current Freshman, Pace University

Zeta Sampson (they/them)

Internship: Human Resources/DEI

Current Freshman, The New School

Internship: Facilities Project Management

Current Freshman, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia.

Over the course of its 120-year history, Shubert has produced and co-produced hundreds of plays and musicals, including Cats (original and revival), Hugh Jackman - Back on Broadway, Passing Strange, Amour, Dirty Blonde, Passion, The Grapes of Wrath, City of Angels, A Few Good Men, The Heidi Chronicles, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Sunday in the Park with George, The Real Thing, Dreamgirls, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, Amadeus, Children of a Lesser God, Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Gin Game, Little Shop of Horrors (original Off-Broadway), School of Rock - The Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Once, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Band’s Visit, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and Company. The Shubert Organization is also a lead producer on the hit musicalSome Like It Hot. For more information, visit www.shubert.nyc.









