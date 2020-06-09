---------- Forwarded message ---------

for immediate release











THE SHUBERT FOUNDATION AWARDS $32 MILLION IN 2020 GRANTS

Support to 560 Not-for-profit Arts Organizations Across America

Total Giving Since 1977 Now Exceeds $500 Million





NEW YORK -- The Shubert Foundation has awarded a total of $32 million in 2020 grants to 560 not-for-profit performing arts organizations across the United States.





"The awards this year represent a record number of grants," said Diana Phillips, President of The Shubert Foundation. "Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the field, creating the greatest need in the history of the foundation. We hope that the general operating support the foundation provides will be particularly meaningful at this uniquely difficult time."





The Shubert Foundation is the nation's largest funder dedicated to unrestricted funding of not-for-profit theatres, dance companies, professional theatre training programs, and related service agencies. The foundation continues its longstanding practice of providing help in the form of general operating support, based on the belief that talented artists and administrators are best able to decide how to use the funds provided.





Ranging from $10,000 to $325,000, the grants benefit a broad spectrum of arts organizations, from large to small, covering a wide range of locations across the country, from urban to rural. The Shubert Foundation is especially interested in providing support to professional resident theatre and dance companies that develop and produce new American work. Seven years ago, the foundation established the Shubert Scholars Program. The funds are dedicated to providing scholarship assistance to students in graduate degree programs in theatre arts.





"The Covid-19 crisis has burdened every one of our 560 grantees with previously unimaginable challenges. We want to help them weather the storm," stated Shubert Foundation Chairman Philip J. Smith. "To maintain our 43-year commitment at this pivotal time reinforces the foundation's singular purpose of supporting theatre and dance companies nationwide."





Earlier this spring Ms. Phillips succeeded longtime Shubert Foundation President, Michael I. Sovern, who passed away in January. "Michael was committed to the performing arts and to the foundation," she said. "At this critical period he would be especially proud of the outstanding work done by Executive Director Vicki Reiss and Program Director Amy Dorfman Wine. Their tireless dedication to the mission of the foundation and to our grantees is evident in every award we made this year."





The Shubert Foundation, Inc. was established in 1945 by Lee and J.J. Shubert, in memory of their brother Sam. Since the establishment of the Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, over $505 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States.





The foundation continues its commitment to the Shubert Archive. Created by the foundation in 1976, the Archive contains more than a century's worth of production designs, scripts, sheet music, publicity materials, photographs, correspondence, business records and architectural plans. The collection, which has grown substantially over the years and continues to expand, is available to researchers, writers, historians and theatre professionals.





The Shubert Foundation

Board of Directors





Philip J. Smith, Chairman

Diana Phillips, President

Wyche Fowler, Jr.

Richard J. Poccia

Lee Seidler

Stuart Subotnick

Robert E. Wankel





Please see attachments for a complete list of 2020 Shubert Foundation grant recipients, in alphabetical order and broken down by state.





For more information, visit shubertfoundation.org

# # #









--



