The Road Company Promotes Shawn Willett to Chief Operating Officer

This new role was created uniquely for Willett.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The Road Company has announced the promotion of Shawn Willett to Chief Operating Officer of the independent theatrical booking agency distributing Tony Award-winning musicals, plays, and special attractions across North America and around the world. This new role created uniquely for Willett, who previously served as Vice President of Operations, reflects his integral role within The Road Company and the Broadway touring industry.

“In the nearly two decades Shawn has been at The Road Company, he's grown to be a pillar of the company, and we felt creating this new role would loudly proclaim to the entire community that Shawn unequivocally speaks on our behalf and is empowered to be a final voice on the many negotiations he handles,” said Brett Sirota, Partner. “The promotion is long overdue, and we're confident he'll continue to be one of The Road Company's strongest assets moving forward,” said Stephen Lindsay, Partner.

 

Willett joined The Road Company in January 2005 and was promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2010. In addition to new management responsibilities, he will continue to handle the negotiation and execution of all booking contracts for tours managed by The Road Company. Willett holds a Bachelor of Arts from Florida State University.

 

ABOUT The Road Company

Founded in 1997 by Brett Sirota and Stephen Lindsay, The Road Company is an independent theatrical booking agency distributing award-winning musicals, plays, and special attractions across North America and around the world. Their current roster includes Wicked, Moulin Rouge, Back to the Future, Beetlejuice, The Outsiders, Kimberly Akimbo, Ain't Too Proud, and more. www.theroadcompany.com





