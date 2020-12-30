The Most Licensed Musical of 2020 is THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE!







Beat by Beat Press, a theatrical publishing and licensing company, recently announced that its virtual musical The Show Must Go Online! was the most licensed musical of 2020 with over 1,000 separate productions in 40 countries.

The Show Must Go Online! is a 30-minute virtual musical that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of helping theatre groups continue to perform in these times of social distance. In this first-of-its kind production, 20 actors receive a one-minute scene to rehearse, video record, and upload. When the videos are played in order, they tell the hilarious story of a group of passionate students who are desperate to keep their annual musical alive...online...

"When we first started writing this show in mid-March, we had no idea whether this format would resonate with theatre groups," said Denver Casado, founder of Beat by Beat Press. "Over the past nine months, we've been amazed as we watched the global theatre community enthusiastically embrace this musical. It's a testament to theatre people, who always find a way to put on shows, no matter what obstacles stand in their way."

The creative team - Jessica Penzias (book), Dave Hudson (lyrics) and Denver Casado (music) - wrote the show in 19 days. Andrew Fox, music director and arranger, orchestrated the score in just five days.

The musical can be licensed for only $249. School and theatre groups receive Actor Scripts, a Virtual Production Guide, Music Lead Sheets, Logos, and Vocal and Accompaniment Recordings. The show's production materials are available after purchase for instant download at www.bbbpress.com/musicals/the-show-must-go-online/.

Since the release of The Show Must Go Online!, Beat by Beat Press has created two additional virtual musicals by members of the same creative team. Super Happy Awesome News!, about two siblings who launch rival good news networks, was released in June, and Could You Hug A Cactus?, based on a collection of award-winning poems, was released in November. The entire soundtrack and free perusal scripts of every musical can be found at www.bbbpress.com