The Licensing House Acquires Rights to FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME—THE FOREIGNER MUSICAL

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The Licensing House (TLH) has acquired the exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Feels Like the First Time—The Foreigner Musical, a new jukebox musical featuring the songs of Foreigner. The announcement comes as the show makes its world-premiere debut this spring in a collaboration between Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company at LIU's Little Theatre in Brookville, New York.

Set in 1985, Feels Like the First Time follows an ordinary suburban family whose lives are turned upside down when they win an MTV sweepstakes: a weekend visit from rock icon Simon Bash, culminating in a private concert in their own backyard. The musical features a book by Stephen Garvey, orchestrations and arrangements by David Abbinanti, and choreography by Lorna Ventura, with a score built around Foreigner hits including “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Urgent,” “Hot-Blooded,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The world-premiere production is directed by Tony nominee Adam Pascal, whose Broadway credits include Rent, Aida, Something Rotten!, Pretty Woman: The Musical, and Memphis. Pascal is also serving as Long Island University's inaugural 2025–2026 Artist-in-Residence. The production is being mounted under LIU's New Works Initiative, established by Tom Dunn, and features a cast of 26 led primarily by LIU students alongside several professional actors.

“With Feels Like the First Time, you have the rare combination of a hugely recognizable song catalog and a premise that invites pure theatrical fun,” said Sean Cercone, CEO & Founder of The Licensing House. “Foreigner's music has extraordinary reach across generations, and we believe this title has real potential for producers looking for a high-energy, crowd-pleasing event musical. We're thrilled to begin building the show's next life with theatres around the world.”

“This musical has all the ingredients audiences respond to — great songs, comedy, nostalgia, and heart,” said Phil Carson. “We're excited that The Licensing House will be championing the title and helping new productions connect this show to theaters everywhere.”

Founded in 1976, Foreigner has released 10 multi-platinum albums, scored 16 Top 30 hits, and sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, making the band one of classic rock's most enduring hitmakers. Founding member Al Greenwood has said the band's songs and Broadway-style storytelling are a natural fit and expressed excitement about seeing the music come to life in a new theatrical form.

Licensing is now available worldwide at www.thlshows.com. Producers interested in receiving updates or registering early interest may contact scott@tlhshows.com





