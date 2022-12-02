The Harriet Tubman Effect Launches Broadway Ticket Accessibility Initiative
Lantern Tix will allow theatregoers to see Into the Woods, KPOP, Kimberly Akimbo, Leopoldstadt, and Topdog/Underdog for free or affordable prices.
The Harriet Tubman Effect has announced a partnership with several Broadway shows to increase accessibility to tickets.
Lantern Tix will allow theatregoers to see Into the Woods, KPOP, Kimberly Akimbo, Leopoldstadt, and Topdog/Underdog for free or affordable prices.
Groups and individuals from partnering New York community based organizations, schools, and under-resourced communities, which are approved by the Harriet Tubman Effect, will be given the opportunity to attend a Broadway show for free or for the accessible price of $22.50.
Learn more at https://www.harriettubmaneffect.com/
Related Stories View More Industry Stories
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Awards $10,000 Denham Fellowship to Colette Robert
December 1, 2022
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has selected Colette Robert as this season’s SDCF Denham Fellow for her upcoming production of The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents the 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel, which she also authored.
Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement on New Production Contract
December 1, 2022
Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Production Contract that governs Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country.
AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL Now Available For International Licensing Through Broadway DNA
December 1, 2022
Broadway DNA will handle international licensing for 'AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL,' inspired by the classic Hollywood and world-renowned icon.
Lawrence Zucker, Executive Director of The Town Hall, to Step Down at the End of the Year
December 1, 2022
After 44 years of leading The Town Hall as its Executive Director, Lawrence Zucker will be stepping down from his leadership role at the end of the calendar year.
Nathan Tysen, Jason Howland, Kait Kerrigan & Marc Bruni Join THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Creative Team
December 1, 2022
The creative team adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel The Great Gatsby into a Broadway-bound stage musical has been announced. It will feature music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen & Jason Howland, and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, helmed by award-winning director Marc Bruni.
December 1, 2022
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has selected Colette Robert as this season’s SDCF Denham Fellow for her upcoming production of The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents the 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel, which she also authored.
Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement on New Production Contract
December 1, 2022
Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Production Contract that governs Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country.
AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL Now Available For International Licensing Through Broadway DNA
December 1, 2022
Broadway DNA will handle international licensing for 'AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL,' inspired by the classic Hollywood and world-renowned icon.
Lawrence Zucker, Executive Director of The Town Hall, to Step Down at the End of the Year
December 1, 2022
After 44 years of leading The Town Hall as its Executive Director, Lawrence Zucker will be stepping down from his leadership role at the end of the calendar year.
Nathan Tysen, Jason Howland, Kait Kerrigan & Marc Bruni Join THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Creative Team
December 1, 2022
The creative team adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel The Great Gatsby into a Broadway-bound stage musical has been announced. It will feature music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen & Jason Howland, and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, helmed by award-winning director Marc Bruni.