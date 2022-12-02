The Harriet Tubman Effect Launches Broadway Ticket Accessibility Initiative







The Harriet Tubman Effect has announced a partnership with several Broadway shows to increase accessibility to tickets.

Lantern Tix will allow theatregoers to see Into the Woods, KPOP, Kimberly Akimbo, Leopoldstadt, and Topdog/Underdog for free or affordable prices.

Groups and individuals from partnering New York community based organizations, schools, and under-resourced communities, which are approved by the Harriet Tubman Effect, will be given the opportunity to attend a Broadway show for free or for the accessible price of $22.50.

