The Golden Gays NYC Sign With Bright Artists Management







Beloved New York City drag performers The Golden Gays NYC have announced their new partnership with Bright Artists Management, a boutique NYC artist management company, owned and operated by Robert (Bobby) Holder.

"I am absolutely thrilled that The Golden Gays have joined the ranks of talented artists represented by BAM. Their unique and diverse skill set as performers brings so much to the table. Welcome to the #BAMFAM, GGNYC", commented Bobby.

"Everything we've accomplished thus far in our career has been leading towards this moment. This really represents a huge step forward for us and I am thrilled about the possibilities", said Andy Crosten, who plays The Blanche.

BAM will now be assisting GGNYC in all future bookings, negotiations, publicity, etc.

"We are optimistic about what the future holds as we all collectively can almost start to breathe a sigh of relief after a very long year. We only go up from here", adds Gerry Mastrolia, who plays The Rose.

BAM manages a wide variety of talented actors and singers in the fields of musical theatre, television, film, commercial, print, and voiceover.

"Bobby is a talented professional and a wonderful human and his addition to our team definitely raises the bar for what we can accomplish with our business as a whole", says Jason B. Schmidt, who plays The Dorothy.

Rounding out the GGNYC team is music director and live pianist Mason Griffin as well as director and choreographer Anthony Giorgio-Schmidt, both of whom are elated about the partnership!

The Golden Gays are excited about live performing again this summer and already are booking shows in different areas of the country. To book them in your town, head to their website!

www.thegoldengaysnyc.com

or

www.brightartistsmanagement.com

The Golden Gays NYC stars Jason B. Schmidt (as The Dorothy), Andy Crosten (as The Blanche), and Gerry Mastrolia (as The Rose) along with Musical Director Mason Griffin. Featuring the creative team of Anthony Giorgio-Schmidt and Darlene Rae Heller. A musical adventure, their shows consist of live singing and dancing, along with hilarious sketches from the television show's most memorable moments.

The Golden Gays NYC have quickly emerged as the premier Golden Girls show in the country. The perfect drag show for the whole family! GGNYC for short, they burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon NYC, then at the famed Rue La Rue Café, where their trivia show video went viral. What began as a flash mob has now skyrocketed to sold-out engagements all across America. GGNYC has produced multiple successful tours, each one growing larger, with their hit musical shows "Hot Flashbacks", "The Golden Games", and "Thank Yule For Being A Friend" to enthusiastic audiences in New York City, Asbury Park, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlantic City, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Provincetown, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, Rochester, New Hope (PA), Cumberland (MD), and Hackensack (NJ). "Hot Flashbacks' premiered Off-Broadway at NYC's Theatre Row in the summer of 2018. Each Fall, they participate in RuPaul's DragCon NYC with their own GGNYC booth, meeting hundreds of new Golden fans each year. They have sailed the high seas, first with Vacaya Travel's inaugural P-Town cruise in August 2019, and the two back-to-back Golden Fans at Sea cruises in February/March 2020. Since the pandemic, GGNYC has been creating online digital entertainment nearly every week for their fans.