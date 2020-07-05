The College Audition Adds Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara To Their Summer Of Broadway Stars Online Masterclass Series

Jul. 5, 2020  

The College Audition, helmed by college audition coach Tim Evanicki, is pleased to announce a series of masterclasses this summer featuring Broadway stars like Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Taylor Louderman and more.

"Because we know that students are largely at home this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are expanding our regular master class series which normally features college audition faculty from top universities to also include Broadway celebrities," says Tim Evanicki, "and it has been going very well!"

Here is the remaining schedule for the Summer of Broadway Stars:

All classes are $125 for participants, and $25 for observers. All workshops are open to ages 14-19 for singers, and any age for observers.

To register for these workshops, and for information on The College Audition's college prep masterclasses, please visit www.thecollegeaudition.com/coach-events.



