 The Broadway Stage Management Symposium's SM TECH FRIDAYS Will Return

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium’s popular free webinar series, SM Tech Fridays, will return! SM Tech Fridays explore technologies and innovations for stage managers and theater practitioners. The free webinars are open to all to learn about programs, apps, and products that make us more efficient and effective, improving our work and our lives. The series runs Fridays, April 5th – May 17th at 4:00pm ET. Registration includes access to free replays of the webinars. The series culminates in the fully hybrid Broadway Stage Management Symposium, the annual conference bringing stage managers together to learn, grow, and connect.

Stage managers and anyone interested in joining can sign up with this link or at www.broadwaysymposium.com.

The partners presenting at SM Tech Fridays include BSMS premiere partner, Clear-Com demonstrating features and functionalities of our most important tool, comms!

Others partners include:

The Empty Space, demonstrating the latest innovations on their popular theatre management system, Virtual Callboard.

ProductionPro, sharing their unique film, television, and theatre program that connects script, breakdowns and media with an easy-to-use approach.

Propared, is being adopted around the world for production planning. Learn how to take advantage of this popular production planning tool.

Showbuilder, showing their powerful and innovative program and how it provides solutions to simplify the production process for everyone!

Stage Write, the industry standard blocking & tracking app, shares the newest phase in its continuing evolution.

Theatre DNA, is a theatre consulting firm with a passion for education. They help make the spaces we work in better and provide insights on how we can look at our spaces differently.

“I continue to hear from stage managers across the county how SM Tech Fridays were an invaluable resource during the shutdown. It’s a pleasure to continue this free opportunity for stage managers of all levels to learn the latest and greatest tech available to support stage managers! The more we know, the more efficient and effective we can be, making us better for our collaborators and ourselves.” – Matthew Stern

Registration is required. All sessions are 100% free and open to all.

Register for all sessions at: https://tinyurl.com/yfcr2u5x.





