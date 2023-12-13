The Broadway League Reveals Recipients For the 2023 League Leadership Awards







The Broadway League has revealed the three recipients of the 2023 Broadway League Leadership Awards that were presented yesterday during the League’s Annual Meeting. The honorees include: Sue Frost (Member of the Year), Colleen Jennings-Roggensack (Distinguished Service), and Paul Libin (Lifetime Achievement).

These awards recognize the outstanding efforts of League members from across the board and their commitment to producing and presenting live theatre for Broadway and Touring Broadway.

“Through my former experience working in trade associations, I know it is the hard work and dedication of the members that bring upon an association’s success, but never in my history have I seen members work as hard as our League members who volunteer their time and efforts in bringing Broadway to the forefront of live entertainment,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “It is my immense pleasure to announce this year’s League Leadership Awards honorees and offer my heartfelt congratulations to Paul Libin, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, and Sue Frost.”



According to the most recent studies produced by the League, Broadway productions sold 12.3 million tickets in the last season, and 95% of theatregoers said they plan to attend another Broadway show in the future.

MEMBER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sue Frost is a founding member of Junkyard Dog Productions, which is dedicated to developing and producing new musicals. Shows include Come From Away (Best Musical 2019 Olivier Award, 2017 Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); 2010 Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning Best Musical Memphis (Broadway, National Tour, and West End); First Date; Doctor Zhivago (Executive Producers). Prior to founding Junkyard, Sue was Associate Producer at Goodspeed Musicals for 20 years, where she produced more than 50 new musicals at both the Goodspeed Opera House and the Norma Terris Theatre. Before that she was a Broadway company manager. A graduate of Smith College, Sue is a member of the adjunct faculty at Columbia University School of the Arts, and currently serves on The Broadway League’s Board of Governors, the Executive, Tony Administration, Audience Engagement, Intra-Industry, EDI, and Business Development Committees.

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

COLLEEN JENNINGS-ROGGENSACK is ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Executive Director of ASU Gammage including responsibility for ASU Kerr Cultural Center, Desert Financial Arena, and ASU 365 Community Union, which is an initiative to transform Sun Devil Stadium into a year-round hub of cultural activity. She serves as co-advisor to ASU President Michael Crow on the Advisory Council on African American Affairs and is Arizona’s only Tony Voter. Colleen serves on the Creative Capital Board and is a founding member. She serves on Black Theatre United Summit and the 7G Committee. Colleen was nominated by President Clinton and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the National Council on the Arts from 1994-1997. She also served three years as the President of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. She is an arts and culture consultant to several universities, colleges, and international governments and a featured speaker at conferences. Colleen has been the recipient of numerous awards including 2021 Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women, 2021 City of Tempe Arts & Culture Community Impactor, 2019 Valley Leadership Woman of the Year, 2019 ASU West Pioneer Award, National Society of Arts and Letters Medallion of Merit, Valle del Sol’s Mom of the Year, Arts Presenters’ Fan Taylor Award, Black Philanthropy Initiative Honor, The Broadway League's Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management, and Arizona's Governor’s Arts Award.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Libin is President of Circle in the Square Theatre and Theatre School and has produced more than 250 productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and on Tour. The recipient of the 2013 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, 11 other Tony Awards as a producer, the Eugene O’Neill Medallion and the Eugene O’Neill Foundation Tao House Award, Mr. Libin recently retired as Executive Vice President and Producing Director of Jujamcyn Theaters after 28 years. He served as President of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS for 24 years, was past Chairman of The Broadway League, and was a 2016 inductee to the Theater Hall of Fame. He joined Theodore Mann as partner in running Circle in the Square in 1963, and they produced together for 50 years.





