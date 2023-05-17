The Broadway League Presents The 2023 League Awards







The Broadway League congratulates the honorees of the League Awards, which were announced today during the 33rd annual Spring Road Conference, celebrating industry professionals whose outstanding achievements contribute to the success of Broadway on the Road. Since 1992, the League Awards recognize those who have displayed exemplary service to the Touring Broadway industry and are regarded as innovators in their profession.

This year's League Awards recipients include: Gina Vernaci (Distinguished Lifetime Service Award), Chris Meyers (Outstanding Achievement in Road Group Sales), Kelli Palan (Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press), Scott Hemerling (Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press), Marisol Sánchez-Best (Outstanding Achievement in Education and Engagement), Ron Legler (Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management), and Kara Gebhart (George MacPherson Road Award).

The Star of Touring Broadway honorees are Congresswoman Kathy Manning (North Carolina's Sixth Congressional District), Jim Pugh (Chairman of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts), and The Boston Area Lexus Dealers Association.

"Congratulations to this year's League Award honorees, who exemplify excellence in their endeavors of presenting and enriching Broadway in their hometowns," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Broadway is a vital national industry. During the 2022-23 season, Touring Broadway reached an audience of more than 16.5 million with 39 shows touring in more than 180 cities. This would not be possible without the tremendous support and efforts of our members."

The Broadway League's 2023 Spring Road Conference welcomed a record-breaking 850 attendees to New York City representing approximately 150 markets around the U.S. and Canada. Comprised of League members and their staff of presenters, producers, general managers, marketing and press directors, education coordinators, and box office and group sales teams who help make it possible to bring Broadway to North American cities all year long. The conference sets the stage for the community to gather and discuss the state of Broadway on the Road, celebrate recent accomplishments, and look towards the future.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on Tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

