The Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Fall Textile Reuse and Recycling Drive
The event will take place on September 23, 2026 from 11:00am – 2:00pm.
The Broadway Green Alliance’s Fall Textile Reuse and Recycling Drive will take place across from the red steps in Duffy Square (the corner of 46th and 7th) on September 23, 2026 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. This drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans as a free resource to responsibly recycle their unwanted show and personal textiles.
Community members unable to attend this event can drop-off their items at the refashionNYC textile bin. This bin is located in the lounge of the Actors’ Equity Association at 165 West 46th Street on the fourth floor and is available on days when there are on-site Equity auditions.
They will accept:
- Used Clothing
- Clean Clothing
- Shoes
- Curtains
- Hats
- Linens
- Towels
- Handbags
- Belts
They will not accept:
- Rugs
- Carpets
- Comforters
- Pillows
- Household Items
- Large Luggage
- Fabric Yardage
- Fabric Scraps
About The Broadway Green Alliance
The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices on Broadway and beyond.
Launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League, the Broadway Green Alliance partnered from the beginning with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) as its environmental advisor. In 2013, the Broadway Green Alliance became a fiscally sponsored program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The organization aims to help fight climate change by providing free programs and services at the intersection of theatre and sustainability.
The Broadway Green Alliance envisions a future where sustainability is embedded in the fabric of how theatre is created and experienced. Theatre-makers and audiences are met where they are in their sustainability journeys and empowered to go further by championing creative, equitable, and scalable solutions that reduce the industry’s environmental impact while harnessing the power of storytelling to inspire change.
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