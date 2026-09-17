The Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Fall Textile Reuse and Recycling Drive

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The Broadway Green Alliance’s Fall Textile Reuse and Recycling Drive will take place across from the red steps in Duffy Square (the corner of 46th and 7th) on September 23, 2026 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. This drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans as a free resource to responsibly recycle their unwanted show and personal textiles.

Community members unable to attend this event can drop-off their items at the refashionNYC textile bin. This bin is located in the lounge of the Actors’ Equity Association at 165 West 46th Street on the fourth floor and is available on days when there are on-site Equity auditions.

They will accept:

Used Clothing

Clean Clothing

Shoes

Curtains

Hats

Linens

Towels

Handbags

Belts

They will not accept:

Rugs

Carpets

Comforters

Pillows

Household Items

Large Luggage

Fabric Yardage

Fabric Scraps

About The Broadway Green Alliance

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices on Broadway and beyond.

Launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League, the Broadway Green Alliance partnered from the beginning with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) as its environmental advisor. In 2013, the Broadway Green Alliance became a fiscally sponsored program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The organization aims to help fight climate change by providing free programs and services at the intersection of theatre and sustainability.

The Broadway Green Alliance envisions a future where sustainability is embedded in the fabric of how theatre is created and experienced. Theatre-makers and audiences are met where they are in their sustainability journeys and empowered to go further by championing creative, equitable, and scalable solutions that reduce the industry’s environmental impact while harnessing the power of storytelling to inspire change.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 26 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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