The Broadway Green Alliance Names Emory Otto 2023 College Green Captain Award Winner

The BGA launched the College Green Captain Award to recognize and honor students for their sustainable efforts.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23
Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Photo 3 Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Lynn Nottage and John Legend Are Developing IMITATION OF LIFE Musical, Directed by Liesl T Photo 4 Lynn Nottage and John Legend Are Developing IMITATION OF LIFE Musical

The Broadway Green Alliance Names Emory Otto 2023 College Green Captain Award Winner


The Broadway Green Alliance has named Emory Otto as the winner of its annual College Green Captain Award. A student at the University of Oklahoma, Otto launched sustainable projects across various theatrical productions, created a sustainable toolkit and bulletin board for the university, and established a Green Representative role in the theatre department.

The College Green Captain Program supports students and faculty at the collegiate level who are passionate about implementing eco-friendly practices within their theatre departments. College Green Captains are provided with resources and coaching from the BGA to assist them in producing and designing theatre in a way that reduces their environmental footprint. 

There are currently 97 colleges and universities participating in the College Green Captain Program. The Green Captain program extends beyond academic theatre and supports over 1,234 current and former Green Captains on Broadway, Touring Broadway, Off-Broadway, and in regional theatres across the country.


The BGA launched the College Green Captain Award to recognize and honor students for their sustainable efforts. Past recipients have led innovative, widely-applied, and long-term greening practices at their campuses including energy-efficient lighting, rechargeable batteries, recycling, composting, digital scripts/scores, and more. This year’s College Green Captain Award winner will receive two tickets to a Broadway production, in New York or on the road, and a virtual meet and greet with a Broadway Green Captain.

The 2023 runners-up are Samantha Burton at the University of Scranton as well as Juliette Maners and Bailey Poe at Rider University. 

“Winning the BGA Green Captain Award is the acknowledgement that small actions can really make a difference,” said Emory Otto. “It can spark discussions, produce new ideas, and inspire others to find their voice in a global conversation. It is not always easy to think outside of the box, but it sure is worth the venture. Try things, make mistakes, and find the things that work for you and your program, but most importantly do not be afraid to care. Winning this award is encouragement for my own School of Drama program to keep the conversation of sustainability going and committing (and recommitting and recommitting) to new sustainable goals and being open to learning in the process.”

“We are delighted to recognize Emory Otto for her exemplary work as a College Green Captain,” said BGA Director Molly Braverman. “Emory’s innovative and creative leadership are an inspiration to all of us working at the intersection of theatre and sustainability. We are thrilled that this award shines a spotlight on the entire College Green Captain program and the everyday activism occurring behind the scenes in college theatre departments across the country.” 

More information about the College Green Captain program, the annual award, and all BGA programs can be found at BroadwayGreen.com

The Broadway Green Alliance 

educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and is a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The BGA brings together all segments of the theatre community, including producers, Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres in New York and around the country, college drama programs, theatrical unions and their members, and related businesses. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and reaches out to theatre fans throughout the country, and through alliances, internationally. 





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signat Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signature Limit New Pr

From the intersection of politics and school plays to the evolving landscape of Broadway, we explore the trends and developments that are shaping the industry. We look at the industry as companies continue to battle headwinds - with Signature Theatre off-Broadway and Lookingglass Theatre in Chicago the latest to announce reductions in programming.

2
Susan Stroman, John Kander, David Thompson and Sharon Washington Launch The Artist In The Photo
Susan Stroman, John Kander, David Thompson and Sharon Washington Launch 'The Artist In The Open Jar: A Creative Conversation' Series Next Week

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database present an exclusive conversation with legendary artists Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon), members of the creative team of the new Tony Award-winning musical NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

3
JaMeeka Holloway and UGBA Receive Founders and Pfaelzer Awards and Indigenous Voices Resid Photo
JaMeeka Holloway and UGBA Receive Founders' and Pfaelzer Awards and Indigenous Voices Residency Announced

New York Stage and Film announced UGBA as the 2023 recipient of the Founders’ Award and JaMeeka Holloway as the recipient of this year’s Pfaelzer Award. The NYSAF summer season at Marist College, which begins July 14 and runs to August 6, will also include the creation of the Indigenous Voices of the Northeast Residency.

4
Musical Based On Childrens Book THE STORY OF FERDINAND Gets An Industry Reading Photo
Musical Based On Children's Book THE STORY OF FERDINAND Gets An Industry Reading

A private industry reading of a new family-friendly show, Ferdinand: the Musical will go up this August in New York City.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
CHICAGO
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You