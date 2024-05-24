Tectonic Theater Project Launches the Moment Work Summer Institute

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tectonic Theater Project has announced the Moment Work Summer Institute, taking place with several classes and workshops from Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, July 19, 2024 in New York City. Classes will be taught by Tectonic Theater Project’s Founding Artistic Director, Moisés Kaufman; Moment Work Institute Chair and Tectonic Founding Member, Leigh Fondakowski; Founding Member, Jimmy Maize; and Moment Work Institute faculty members, jeremy o’brian, NJ Agwuna, and Amy Marie Seidel (associate director and dramaturg, Here There Are Blueberries). Registration is now open online, here.



“We are thrilled to expand our offerings this year to include Moment Work for the Actor, Dramaturgy, and Writing the Black Play,” said Leigh Fondakowski, Moment Work Institute Chair. “Moment Work is a powerful tool for making theater that engages everyone in the room as a generative artist.”



In addition to the training programs, the Moment Work Institute will introduce the inaugural “Summer Sessions” series which will feature workshops of several new plays all utilizing the Moment Work devising technique. This new series will include workshops of Zephyr by Jeffrey LaHoste, directed by Timothy Koch; Dingaling written and directed by jeremy o’brian; and Call My Name, which is part of a larger ongoing collaboration with Clemson University professor, Dr. Rhondda Robinson Thomas. Call My Name is based on Dr. Thomas’ book “Call My Name, Clemson” which documents seven generations of Black history at Clemson University.

