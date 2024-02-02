Tamara Tunie & More to Star in THE TASTERS Industry Reading

Directed by Ellie Heyman, the chilling thriller explores self-interest, political resistance, and the power of individual action in a dystopian world.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24
League President's Abrupt Departure Leaves Industry Talking Photo 2 League President's Abrupt Departure Leaves Industry Talking
Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musica Photo 3 Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musical
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List

Tamara Tunie & More to Star in THE TASTERS Industry Reading


Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Colby Minifie (The Boys), Kaley Ronayne (The Resident), Babak Tafti (Billions) and Rad Pereira (The Creator) will star in a closed industry reading of Meghan Brown's new play, The Tasters. The reading, which is an Equity Approved Showcase, will be directed by Drama League Award winner Ellie Heyman (Space Dogs) and be presented by Orsetto Productions and Knock for Democracy. Casting by Scotty Anderson, CSA and stage management by Codey Leroy Butler. The chilling, darkly funny thriller crackles with righteous energy while focusing a penetrating lens on self-interest, pleasure, political resistance, and the power of individual action in an all-too-familiar dystopian world.

"With a rebel army poisoning government leaders left and right, the women known as Tasters have an important job - eating delicious, gourmet meals, and then waiting to see if they die. When defiant Taster Elyse goes on hunger strike, she kicks off a series of events that will change the course of history... while putting all of the Tasters' lives in jeopardy"

The play was previously developed at Portland Center Stage and was nominated for Susan Smith Blackburn prize.

 





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Dominick Balletta Leaves National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene to Form New Producing and Man Photo
Dominick Balletta Leaves National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene to Form New Producing and Management Entity, High Hard Heat

Dominick Balletta, who has served as Executive Director of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene for over four years, will depart that position on February 4, 2024, to establish High Hard Heat, a company where he will focus on producing and managing projects in live performance and film.

2
Taylor Loudermans WRITE OUT LOUD is Now Accepting Submissions For its 2024 Contest Photo
Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD is Now Accepting Submissions For its 2024 Contest

Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud is now accepting submissions for 2024. Learn more about how to submit here!

3
Broadway Media Acquires BodyMics Photo
Broadway Media Acquires BodyMics

Broadway Media has acquired BodyMics, marking a significant expansion of its Stage Gear audiovisual division.

4
TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Hosts Why Theater Needs Cast Recordings, And The Introduc Photo
TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Hosts Why Theater Needs Cast Recordings, And The Introduction Of A Brand New Label

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date nearly 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Dominick Balletta Leaves National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene to Form New Producing and Management Entity, High Hard HeatDominick Balletta Leaves National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene to Form New Producing and Management Entity, High Hard Heat
Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD is Now Accepting Submissions For its 2024 ContestTaylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD is Now Accepting Submissions For its 2024 Contest
CreateTheater Monday Night Development Series Partners With Streaming Musicals To Highlight Development Of New Works CreateTheater Monday Night Development Series Partners With Streaming Musicals To Highlight Development Of New Works
Broadway Media Acquires BodyMicsBroadway Media Acquires BodyMics

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
WICKED

Recommended For You