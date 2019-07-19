TRU Offers Free Introduction To Producer Program on 8/20

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces a Free Introduction to TRU's Producer Program on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:30pm-8:30pm at Polaris North Studio, 245 W. 29th St, 4th floor, NYC. Tickets are free but space is limited! RSVP at truonline.org/events/intro-to-pdmp-2019-20.

TRU will host a free meet-and-greet info session about their Producer Development and Mentorship Program (PDMP). Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with TRU's commercial producer instructors: R. Erin Craig of La Vie Productions (Himself and Nora, Stalking the Bogeyman; Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting; Austen's Pride, Academy) who runs the Foundations Class; and Jane Dubin (The Prom, Farinelli and the King, An American in Paris) and Rachel Weinstein (Tony Award winner for The Ferryman and Dear Evan Hansen), who run the Master Class which is open to graduates of Basic Class, and a limited number of producers with a high level of experience. Participants will also meet and hear from successful program graduates.

PDMP's purpose is to give members the knowledge and resources to become commercial theater producers, non-profit theater producers and/or self-Producing Artists. (There may come a time in every theater artist's life when you need to self-produce a show and create your own opportunities, and PDMP aims to provide the tools for that occasion.) TRU's program teaches necessary skills such as developing a business plan, raising money, budgeting, marketing and putting together creative production teams. For more information, here is the link to the full program description and application.

PDMP is the only theater production program to offer such in-depth instruction from accomplished and active commercial producers at such an affordable price. TRU's Basic Class meets one evening of each month for 9 or 10 months, and the cost is $295 ($29.50/class). There will be limited discount "scholarships" for college students and recent grads. Master Class costs $425 for nine sessions and has a highly competitive submission process. EmailTRUMentor@gmail.com for more details. The informational session on August 20th is completely free. Reserve using the red ticketing box athttps://truonline.org/events/intro-to-pdmp-2019-20/.

FACULTY



R. Erin Craig/La Vie Productions LLC - Since 1997, Erin and her company, La Vie Productions, have worked with artists and new projects in theatre, film and music through their work as a General Manager, Production Manager, Grassroot Marketing / Branding Consultant, Executive Producer and Producer. Current projects include Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice, Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting, Academy, Nonsense and Beauty, Chick Flick, The Musical. Recent projects include: Easter Mysteries (live film), Himself and Nora, For Heaven's Sake, Liberty: A Monumental Musical, Stalking the Bogeyman, Velocity of Autumn, In The Heights, High Fidelity, Irena's Vow, How We Got Away With It (film), and with Houses On The Moon Theatre Company, The Assignment and gUN COUNTRY. Erin is a member of The Broadway League, The Off-Broadway League, The League of Professional Theatre Women, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) and NY Women in Film and Television.

Jane Dubin is a TONY Award-winning producer and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works. Jane is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week (NYC) and O'Neill Center Intensive (CT) Producing Workshops and past Director of Theater Resources Unlimited's Producer Development Program, and current Director of the program's Master Class. Current: Bandstand, An American in Paris (4 TONY Awards) now on Tour and in London, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (on Tour). Upcoming Broadway: Farinelli and the King, starring Mark Rylance (opening in December), Fingersmith. Previously: Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour), winner of 5 TONY Awards; Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Lincoln Center); The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (London); The 39 Steps (OB, Tour); The Norman Conquests(TONY Award, Best Play Revival), Groundswell (The New Group), Beebo Brinker Chronicles (2008 GLAAD Media Award for Theatre). Other: OPA! at TBG Theatre (Best Commercial Production, MITF 2008), Take Me America (Best Musical, MITF 2007), Count Down, (Bank Street Theatre) and the one-woman show that started it all, MentalPause by Margaret Liston. Ms. Dubin is a full member of the Broadway League. She is Vice-President of the Board of Directors of Houses on the Moon Theater Company and a Board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women. For two years she was co-curator of the Hudson Valley Writers' Center New Play Reading Series. She co-produced Hudson River Rising, presenting events for One Billion Rising (V-Day) 2013 and 2014. She was a strategic consultant to SPACE on Ryder Farm, an artists' residency in Brewster, NY and a member of the Grand Jury for NYMF's 2015, 2016 and upcoming 2017 seasons.

Rachel Weinstein is a Broadway producer with over two decades of experience in professional performing arts management. Rachel began her career in the not-for-profit sector holding leadership positions at theatre companies around the globe including: Roundabout Theatre Company (New York), Donmar Warehouse (London), Writers' Theatre (Chicago) and The Old Vic (London/New York). In 2012, Rachel segued to the commercial side of the business producing for Broadway. Her producing credits include: The Heiress (starring Jessica Chastain), the Pulitzer-prize winning Disgraced, Hughie (starring Forest Whitaker), the world premiere musical of An American in Paris, which is currently enjoying a US National Tour as well as a West End production and Farinelli and the King (starring Mark Rylance), which is scheduled to open on Broadway in December 2017. Rachel is also an Associate Producer of the Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen, which is currently playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. Rachel is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week Intensive (New York) and a former member of TCG's National Council for the American Theatre.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-five year old 501c3 nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents the TRU VOICES Annual New Play Reading Series and Annual New Musicals Reading Series, two new works series in which TRU underwrites developmental readings to nurture new shows as well as new producers for theater; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program whose mentors are among the most prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop the business skills they need. TRU serves writers through a Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab; programs for actors include the Annual Combined Audition, Resource Nights and "Speed Dating" as well as actor workshops.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org or call 212 714-7628.







