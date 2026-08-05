TRU Community Gathering to Host Producer Sue Gilad via Zoom

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

8/7 - Theater As a Force for Good: A Commercial Producer with Heart

In the room: Sue Gilad, philanthropist, philosopher, and producer (Tony Awards for The Outsiders, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and revivals of Company, Angels in America and Merrily We Roll Along; plus Buena Vista Social Club, Jagged Little Pill and more). In addition to being on the producing teams for more than 16 Broadway shows, Sue is a passionate advocate for arts education and philanthropy, supporting initiatives that nurture the next generation of theater artists, and even providing annual grants to students. She also offers insights into the most effective donation strategies for supporting not-for-profit arts organizations, and her belief that the skills honed in a Broadway rehearsal room are directly applicable to the challenges faced in the corporate world. Hear her inspiring perspective on many aspects of the theater world, and come with questions. Click here to register and receive the link.

﻿Sue Gilad is a multi-award-winning theatre producer whose musicals have been honored with 84 Tony Award nominations, 30 Tony wins, and two Grammy Awards. In 2024, new musical The Outsiders earned the Tony Award for Best Musical, and Merrily We Roll Along was awarded the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. Other credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Buena Vista Social Club, Jagged Little Pill, Angels in America, Company, and Funny Girl. The off-Broadway hit Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is now licensing worldwide. In the works: Purple Rain and Gatsby: An American Myth. Sue is a champion for Arts Education and speaks on stages across the world about theater's force for good, as well as Broadway lessons applicable to business and beyond. Visit InFineCompany.com for more info.







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming