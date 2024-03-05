TNC Receives Grant from Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for Renovation of its Front Doors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY has been awarded $24,999 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2023 Direct Effect 2nd Cycle Quality of Life grants. Fifty-nine grants totaling $1,271,125 were awarded. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,770 grants totaling $43 million have been awarded.

The Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts. The Direct Effect grants program funds organizations to support a wide range of projects and activities that will impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.

“These awards are about restoring independence to our constituents,” said Dan McNeal, Director of, the Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Our work and number one goal are to enhance the quality of life of people living with paralysis. It is our honor to continue to collaborate with so many dedicated organizations, which have selflessly given their time and efforts to ensure that accessibility and inclusivity remain embedded in the fabric of their programs.”

Theater for the New City will use the grant for the renovation of the front doors to its space, including making them more accessible to theatergoers with paralysis and those in wheelchairs.

Crystal Field, Executive Artistic Director of Theater for the New City, says: “It is both an honor and a moral support to receive a grant towards the funding of our accessible front doors, to the Theater for the new city. This project, which is funded, initially, by the Reeve Foundation, is an inspiration for further funding to complete its operation. The Reeve Foundation’s stamp of approval, augments the funding of all other grants received by Theater for the New City to complete the renovation of the front of TNC’s theater, with doors that make accessible, the charming, delightful and truly relevant theater projects taking place inside our theater. Theater for the New City, which has always welcomed wheelchair accessibility, will now be able to actually provide it. In this way, it will enlarge our audience and contribute to the ease and comfort of our Patrons.”





