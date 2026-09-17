THE TEN Musical to Present Industry Showcase Directed By Ruben Santiago- Hudson

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Ken Davenport and Primary Wave Music will present two 45-minute private industry performances of select songs from THE TEN: A New Musical on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM at Open Jar Studios.

Music and Lyrics are by Emily Phillips, the songwriter behind Platinum records for Florence + the Machine and Nicole Scherzinger, and Future Cut, the UK production duo behind Lily Allen's Grammy-nominated debut album and collaborators with Rihanna, Shakira, and Dua Lipa; with Book by Nambi E. Kelley (writer/producer for shows such as Peacock's Bel-Air, Apple's Lady in the Lake, and Lena Waithe's The Chi); directed by Tony Award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

THE TEN is a bold and sweeping new musical that reimagines the Moses story through the lens of two Black sisters in modern-day Chicago, blending Biblical inspiration with contemporary questions of identity, displacement, and community. With an original score that channels the power and spirit of Gospel, Pop, and Hip Hop as a force of liberation and spiritual awakening, THE TEN is a story of justice, humanity, and the generational pursuit of freedom in a world forever at war with itself.

The presentation features Samantha Marie Ware, Amber Iman, Ephraim Sykes, Jeannette Bayardelle, Mehry Eslaminia, Dylan S. Wallach, Dominique Skye Turner, Danyel Fulton, John Clay III, Jon-Michael Reese, Thabitha Moruthane, Nicholas Ward, and Helen Marla White.

The production team includes General Manager Bryan McCaffrey; Associate Producer Jonathan Hogue; Assistant Director Timothy Johnson; Music Director Ryan Cantwell; Music Supervisor Sonny Paladino; Associate Music Director Evan Trotter-White; Sound Design by Shannon Slaton; Production Stage Manager Kamra A. Jacobs; Assistant Stage Manager Katie Cherven; Casting by Destiny Lilly, CSA; Dramaturgy by Ken Cerniglia; Drummer Jared Shaw; Bass George Farmer; Keyboard Justin Ramos; and Audio Team Nick Dunk (A1) and Sam King (A2).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 06 Hrs 44 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Open Jar Studios Recent Articles THE TEN Musical to Present Industry Showcase Directed By Ruben Santiagio- Hudson







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